NBA Free Agency 2018: Small Forwards

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS
|
1. Kevin Durant
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
26.4 ppg, 6.8 rbg, 5.4 apg
|
Still only 29 years old, Durant is just now entering his career peak. Will dominate for seasons to come.
|
2. LeBron James
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
27.5 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 9.1 apg
|
The best player in the game, James is showing little sign of slowing down even in his age-33 season.
|
3. Paul George
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
21.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 3.3 apg
|
One of the league’s top two-way wings, Paul George does a bit of everything on the floor, including score at a very healthy rate.
|
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
12.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg
|
Never looked fully comfortable after returning from a torn ACL. The health of his knees will determine the size of his next contract.
|
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
16.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg
|
Still an above-average scorer, Carmelo Anthony can play the 4-spot, space the floor from deep and get you a bucket when games get tight.
|
6. Trevor Ariza
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
11.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg
|
A threat from beyond the arc and a decent defender, Trevor Ariza remains an excellent role player.
|
7. Rodney Hood
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
14.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg
|
An athletic, sharpshooting wing who has improved his consistency. Had a career year in 2017-18.
|
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
7.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg
|
A wing with great size who can play some small-ball power forward, as well as distribute at an above-average rate.
|
9. Rudy Gay
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
11.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg
|
A veteran forward who can score and rebound from the wing, and who has shown more effort defensively as a Spur.
|
10. Wilson Chandler
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
10.0 ppg, 5.4 rpg
|
A decent one-on-one scorer, Wilson Chandler can still be productive in a limited role.
|
11. Mario Hezonja
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Orlando Magic
9.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg
|
Was Mario Hezonja’s relative breakout in 2017-18 a product of the Croatian finally getting a longer leash, or was it a contract-year situation and thus, potentially, fool’s gold?
|
12. Joe Johnson
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Houston Rockets
6.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg
|
Despite his advanced age, Joe Johnson can still provide some scoring off the bench.
|
13. Doug McDermott
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
7.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg
|
A knockdown three-point shooter. Really began to hit his stride after joining the Mavs.
Free Agency, Free Agency, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder, Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Oklahoma City Thunder
Comments