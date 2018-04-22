NBA Free Agency 2018: The top players

USA Today Sports

POINT GUARDS / SHOOTING GUARDS / SMALL FORWARDS / POWER FORWARDS / CENTERS

Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
26.4 ppg, 6.8 rbg, 5.4 apg

Still only 29 years old, Durant is just now entering his career peak. Will dominate for seasons to come.
Agent: Rich Kleiman
2017/18 Earnings: $25,000,000
Career Earnings: $132,183,333
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
27.5 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 9.1 apg

The best player in the game, James is showing little sign of slowing down even in his age-33 season.
Agent: Rich Paul
2017/18 Earnings: $33,285,709
Career Earnings: $200,607,292
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
21.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 3.3 apg

One of the league’s top two-way wings, Paul George does a bit of everything on the floor, including score at a very healthy rate.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $19,300,000
Career Earnings: $61,391,831
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Houston Rockets
18.6 ppg, 5.4 rpb, 7.9 apg

When healthy, Chris Paul is still arguably the top pure floor general in the game, with unmatched court vision and underrated scoring chops.
Agent: Leon Rose
2017/18 Earnings: $24,268,959
Career Earnings: $162,527,669
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
25.2 ppg, 12.9 rpg, 5.4 apg

The most dominant big man in the league has improved his maturity. Will DeMarcus Cousins’ torn Achilles affect whether he gets a max contract this summer?
Agent: Dan Fegan
2017/18 Earnings: $18,063,850
Career Earnings: $62,648,136
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Houston Rockets
13.9 ppg, 10.8 rpg

He has become one of the most efficient players in the NBA. Understands his limitations and plays to his strengths extremely well.
Agent: Jason Ranne
2017/18 Earnings: $2,334,528
Career Earnings: $3,728,160
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
12.0 ppg, 15.2 rpg

One of the NBA’s best rebounders, DeAndre Jordan can improve any defense merely with his presence down low.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $22,642,350
Career Earnings: $84,067,825
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Orlando Magic
17.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg

A prototypical modern forward with athleticism and some ball-handling chops. Whether he can ever become a consistent three-point shooter will define his eventual ceiling. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $5,504,419
Career Earnings: $12,515,040
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
16.1 ppg, 8.0 rpg

One of the league’s most improved players, Julius Randle became a force in his fourth season. Will he be a part of the Lakers’ future?
Agent: George Bass
2017/18 Earnings: $4,149,242
Career Earnings: $9,396,720
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
12.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg

Never looked fully comfortable after returning from a torn ACL. The health of his knees will determine the size of his next contract.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $6,782,392
Career Earnings: $15,457,320
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
15.2 ppg, 4.8 apg

Never able to get fully healthy in 2017-18, how Isaiah Thomas recovers from hip surgery will determine how much interest he garners on the open market. 
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2017/18 Earnings: $6,261,394
Career Earnings: $23,914,451
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
19.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 5.2 apg

Only three players averaged at least 19.0 ppg, 5.0 rpb and 5.0 apg last season while shooting over 39 percent from three: Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and… Tyreke Evans. Will garner major interest on the secondary market. 
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2017/18 Earnings: $3,290,000
Career Earnings: $63,831,924
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
15.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg

A floor-spacing big man with quick feet on defense, Nikola Mirotic finally began to realize his potential in his fourth season.
Agent: Dan Fegan
2017/18 Earnings: $12,500,000
Career Earnings: $16,631,175
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Chicago Bulls
16.7 ppg, 3.0 apg

An athletic specimen who found his niche playing off the ball, Zach LaVine was solid in his return from a torn ACL. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $3,202,217
Career Earnings: $6,445,080
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
16.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg

Still an above-average scorer, Carmelo Anthony can play the 4-spot, space the floor from deep and get you a bucket when games get tight.
Agent: Leon Rose
2017/18 Earnings: $26,243,760
Career Earnings: $201,120,659
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Utah Jazz
12.3 ppg, 7.2 rpg

A throwback power forward with a respectable face-up game, decent passing chops and stout rebounding prowess who is enjoying a resurgent season.
Agent: Wallace Prather
2017/18 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $54,471,159
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
11.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg

A threat from beyond the arc and a decent defender, Trevor Ariza remains an excellent role player.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2017/18 Earnings: $7,400,000
Career Earnings: $67,574,565
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
14.1 ppg, 11. rpg

One of the biggest question marks this offseason will be whether or not Enes Kanter opts out of the final year of his deal, which is worth $18.6 million. If he does, his market will be interesting, as the big man is an excellent rebounder and scorer down low but does possess defensive shortcomings.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $17,884,176
Career Earnings: $51,648,935
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Denver Nuggets
15.7 ppg, 4.1 apg

One of the most consistent bench scorers in the league, who proved he can also do serious damage as a starter this season, Barton would provide a boost to any team’s offensive output.
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2017/18 Earnings: $3,533,333
Career Earnings: $9,320,781
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
14.3 ppg, 9.0 rpg

A bruising center with some passing chops, Jusuf Nurkic greatly improved his play as a member of the Blazers. But did he do so enough to land a major payday? Time will tell.
Agent: Aylton Tesch
2017/18 Earnings: $2,947,304
Career Earnings: $5,526,000
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
14.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg

One of the top available shooting guards, Avery Bradley is a prototypical 3-and-D role player.
Agent: Andrew Morrison
2017/18 Earnings: $8,808,989
Career Earnings: $29,978,423
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
17.1 ppg, 3.0 apg

One of the league’s top three-point shooters with loads of playoff experience.
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $23,000,000
Career Earnings: $55,516,715
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Phoenix Suns
12.7 ppg, 6.2 apg

An athletic lead guard with an improving three-point shot, decent court vision and high defensive potential. 
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $3,332,340
Career Earnings: $7,517,160
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Miami Heat
11.4 ppg, 3.4 apg

An aging-but-still-productive 2-guard, Dwyane Wade can’t consistently dominate anymore, but he still shows up in the most important moments. 
Agent: Austin Brown
2017/18 Earnings: $17,878,652
Career Earnings: $176,115,934
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Boston Celtics
10.2 ppg, 4.8 apg

One of the best defensive guards in the NBA, Marcus Smart can aptly defend positions one through four. His outstanding D makes up for his struggles as a scorer.
Agent: Happy Walters
2017/18 Earnings: $4,538,019
Career Earnings: $10,293,240
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

A seven-footer with serious range, Brook Lopez can space the floor quite well for a player of his size. Also a very able rim-protector.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2017/18 Earnings: $22,642,350
Career Earnings: $94,781,137
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
14.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg

An athletic, sharpshooting wing who has improved his consistency. Had a career year in 2017-18.
Agent: Travis King
2017/18 Earnings: $2,386,864
Career Earnings: $4,045,320
Team Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
12.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg

A future Hall of Famer who can still score at a somewhat efficient level, despite his advanced age. 
Agent: Holger Geschwindner
2017/18 Earnings: $5,000,000
Career Earnings: $241,646,362
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg

A very solid 3-and-D role player, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope would be a great complementary piece on any team. 
Agent: Rich Paul
2017/18 Earnings: $17,745,894
Career Earnings: $11,995,639
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
8.3 ppg, 8.2 apg

A true floor general with championship experience, Rajon Rondo can still dish out assists with the best of them. 
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $6,300,000
Career Earnings: $84,282,884
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
7.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg

A wing with great size who can play some small-ball power forward, as well as distribute at an above-average rate. 
Agent: Thaddeus Foucher
2017/18 Earnings: $2,151,704
Career Earnings: $3,428,639
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
15.1 ppg,4.0 apg

A streaky scorer and underrated defender, Austin Rivers had the best season of his career in 2017-18.
Agent: Andy Miller
2017/18 Earnings: $11,825,000
Career Earnings: $21,117,240
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Miami Heat
11.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg

A scorcher from beyond the arc, Wayne Ellington has taken his game to new heights over the past two seasons, proving that you can even run your second-unit offense around him.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $6,270,000
Career Earnings: $25,227,827
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Boston Celtics
10.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg

A beast in the low post with strong rebounding chops. Can still get buckets off the bench.
Agent: David Falk
2017/18 Earnings: $21,384,175
Career Earnings: $51,556,454
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
11.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg

A quick power forward who can score effectively even without much of a three-point shot.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $12,921,348
Career Earnings: $67,014,175
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Toronto Raptors
8.6 ppg, 3.2 apg

Not a household name, but Fred VanVleet became an important contributor for the Toronto Raptors in 2017-18, headlining one of the best benches in the Association.
Agent: Brian Jungreis
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $1,856,082
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
12.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg

A more-than-serviceable role player, Wesley Matthews knocks down threes and defends at a high level.
Agent: Jeff Austin
2017/18 Earnings: $17,884,175
Career Earnings: $65,562,470
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 0-0 / Team: Houston Rockets
7.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg

An above-average three-point shooter with the ability to defend multiple positions, Luc Mbah a Moute has proven time and time again to be an exceptional role player.
Agent: Darren ‘Mats’ Matsubara
2017/18 Earnings: $2,116,955
Career Earnings: $25,811,485
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
13.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg

After maturing during his time in China, Michael Beasley has finally become a more consistent player. Good scorer, decent rebounder.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $2,116,955
Career Earnings: $35,218,157
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
11.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg

A veteran forward who can score and rebound from the wing, and who has shown more effort defensively as a Spur.
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2017/18 Earnings: $8,406,000
Career Earnings: $115,619,870
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
10.0 ppg, 5.4 rpg

A decent one-on-one scorer, Wilson Chandler can still be productive in a limited role.
Agent: Sam Permut
2017/18 Earnings: $12,016,854
Career Earnings: $50,806,358
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
10.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg

A veteran floor-spacing power forward who would fit nicely in any offensive scheme.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $6,514,288
Career Earnings: $67,753,372
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
18.0 ppg, 4.0 apg

Plagued by different injuries over the past two seasons, will Jeremy Lin opt out of the final year of his deal and test the open market this summer anyway?
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $12,000,000
Career Earnings: $51,981,991
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
9.5 ppg, 4.6 apg

Considered one of the bast passers in the world, Milos Teodosic’s first year in the NBA was somewhat hampered by injuries. Nevertheless, he was relatively effective when he saw action. 
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $6,000,000
Career Earnings: $6,000,000
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
8.7 ppg, 2.0 apg

Finally in his fourth season, Shabazz Napier flashed the skill set that famously made LeBron James proclaim him the best player in his draft class. Decent backup point guard option, who uses a pretty pull-up jumper to score effectively.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2017/18 Earnings: $2,361,359
Career Earnings: $6,244,560
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
12.1 ppg, 1.9 apg

A three-point sniper who can heat up at a moment’s notice.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $7,082,277
Career Earnings: $37,155,001
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Indiana Pacers
7.9 ppg, 3.2 apg

A tough-nosed competitor who is one of the league’s most underrated backup point guards. 
Agent: Rich Paul
2017/18 Earnings: $7,630,000
Career Earnings: $26,922,660
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
7.7 ppg, 3.5 apg

A future Hall of Famer, Tony Parker has clearly lost a step. Regardless, still an excellent backup point guard option.
Agent: Steve Heumann
2017/18 Earnings: $15,453,126
Career Earnings: $160,843,436
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
11.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg

An explosive big man who is an expert in finishing lobs, and who statistically made the Clippers better when he was on the floor.
Agent: Rich Paul
2017/18 Earnings: $1,471,382
Career Earnings: $3,516,382
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
10.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg

Blossomed into an outstanding shooter in his fourth season while also improving defensively. 
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $1,524,305
Career Earnings: $4,234,674
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
7.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg

A bruising big man with limited shooting range, tough rebounding acumen and apt rim protection.
Agent: Andy Miller
2017/18 Earnings: $4,087,500
Career Earnings: $14,249,237
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Utah Jazz
8.1 ppg, 3.1 apg

Despite having poor injury luck since entering the NBA, Dante Exum is merely 22 years old and still flashes tantalizing potential.
Agent: Brandon Rosenthal
2017/18 Earnings: $4,992,385
Career Earnings: $16,325,425
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
6.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg

An experienced big man with a deadly mid-range jumper. Always makes the right play. His veteran status makes him a key figure in the locker room.
Agent: Jeff Austin
2017/18 Earnings: $2,328,652
Career Earnings: $91,096,696
Team Option / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Indiana Pacers
9.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg

A wildcard coming off the bench, the mercurial Lance Stephenson can help swing games when he’s got it going. 
Agent: Reggie Brown
2017/18 Earnings: $4,180,000
Career Earnings: $30,820,574
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
4.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg

Still just 24 years old, it’s getting close to time for Nerlens Noel to show his exciting early career form wasn’t a fluke.
Agent: Rich Paul
2017/18 Earnings: $4,187,599
Career Earnings: $18,517,328
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
10.0 ppg, 7.9 rpg

The decently athletic big man flashed a three-point shot this season while providing apt rim protection on the defensive end. 
Agent: Michael Silverman
2017/18 Earnings: $6,900,000
Career Earnings: $11,159,762
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
6.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg

After suiting up for three different teams in 2017-18, Trevor Booker may yearn for long-term security with his next contract.
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $9,571,137
Career Earnings: $34,615,051
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
10.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg

Solid backup big man with athleticism, decent defensive acumen and some playoff experience. 
Agent: Roger Montgomery
2017/18 Earnings: $2,116,955
Career Earnings: $73,170,969
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
4.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg

Though his numbers don’t jump off the page, Amir Johnson provides veteran leadership and solid defense on the block.
Agent: Bill Duffy
2017/18 Earnings: $11,000,000
Career Earnings: $75,989,800
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
10.3 ppg, 2.3 apg

The three-time Sixth Man of the Year isn’t the player he once was, but he can still provide solid scoring off the bench. 
Agent: Aaron Goodwin
2017/18 Earnings: $15,270,762
Career Earnings: $117,599,661
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
5.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg

Toughness, rebounding and rim protection are Ed Davis’ best traits. The Blazers were a better team with Davis on the floor this season. 
Agent: Aaron Mintz
2017/18 Earnings: $6,352,531
Career Earnings: $29,921,640
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg

An excellent 3-and-D shooting guard with championship experience, if Danny Green opts out of the final year of his deal, he should draw plenty of interest.
Agent: Joe Branch
2017/18 Earnings: $10,000,000
Career Earnings: $42,607,624
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Orlando Magic
9.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg

Was Mario Hezonja’s relative breakout in 2017-18 a product of the Croatian finally getting a longer leash, or was it a contract-year situation and thus, potentially, fool’s gold?
Agent: Michael Tellem
2017/18 Earnings: $4,078,320
Career Earnings: $11,729,640
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
6.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg

An underrated stretch-4 with some defensive toughness, the Serbian big man is a solid modern-day power forward.
Agent: Jason Ranne
2017/18 Earnings: $3,950,000
Career Earnings: $11,700,000
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Golden State Warriors
5.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg

A bruising enforcer down low and a good defensive center against opposing post-ups. Can still contribute when called upon. 
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $3,477,600
Career Earnings: $57,035,748
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Houston Rockets
6.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg

Despite his advanced age, Joe Johnson can still provide some scoring off the bench.
Agent: Jeff Schwartz
2017/18 Earnings: $10,254,904
Career Earnings: $214,797,154
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
10.2 ppg, 2.5 apg

A young score-first point guard with an accurate three-point stroke, could be an important bench contributor for years to come.
Agent: Keith Kreiter
2017/18 Earnings: $1,312,611
Career Earnings: $1,754,678
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
N/A

Missed the entirety of 2017-18 after a stress fracture in his leg. Was really starting to prove he had legit NBA talent prior to the injury.
Agent: Alex Saratsis
2017/18 Earnings: $3,028,410
Career Earnings: $7,218,799
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Houston Rockets
5.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg

Constant injuries have hampered his career. A more-than-serviceable backup center when healthy. 
Agent: Jim Tanner
2017/18 Earnings: $5,955,760
Career Earnings: $39,679,032
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
7.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg

A knockdown three-point shooter. Really began to hit his stride after joining the Mavs.
Agent: Mark Bartelstein
2017/18 Earnings: $3,294,994
Career Earnings: $10,436,434

, , , , , , ,

