NBA Free Agency 2018: The top players

1. Kevin Durant
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
26.4 ppg, 6.8 rbg, 5.4 apg
Still only 29 years old, Durant is just now entering his career peak. Will dominate for seasons to come.
2. LeBron James
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
27.5 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 9.1 apg
The best player in the game, James is showing little sign of slowing down even in his age-33 season.
3. Paul George
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
21.9 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 3.3 apg
One of the league’s top two-way wings, Paul George does a bit of everything on the floor, including score at a very healthy rate.
4. Chris Paul
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Houston Rockets
18.6 ppg, 5.4 rpb, 7.9 apg
When healthy, Chris Paul is still arguably the top pure floor general in the game, with unmatched court vision and underrated scoring chops.
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
25.2 ppg, 12.9 rpg, 5.4 apg
The most dominant big man in the league has improved his maturity. Will DeMarcus Cousins’ torn Achilles affect whether he gets a max contract this summer?
6. Clint Capela
Restricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Houston Rockets
13.9 ppg, 10.8 rpg
He has become one of the most efficient players in the NBA. Understands his limitations and plays to his strengths extremely well.
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
12.0 ppg, 15.2 rpg
One of the NBA’s best rebounders, DeAndre Jordan can improve any defense merely with his presence down low.
8. Aaron Gordon
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Orlando Magic
17.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg
A prototypical modern forward with athleticism and some ball-handling chops. Whether he can ever become a consistent three-point shooter will define his eventual ceiling.
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
16.1 ppg, 8.0 rpg
One of the league’s most improved players, Julius Randle became a force in his fourth season. Will he be a part of the Lakers’ future?
10. Jabari Parker
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Milwaukee Bucks
12.6 ppg, 4.9 rpg
Never looked fully comfortable after returning from a torn ACL. The health of his knees will determine the size of his next contract.
11. Isaiah Thomas
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 5-9 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
15.2 ppg, 4.8 apg
Never able to get fully healthy in 2017-18, how Isaiah Thomas recovers from hip surgery will determine how much interest he garners on the open market.
12. Tyreke Evans
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Memphis Grizzlies
19.4 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 5.2 apg
Only three players averaged at least 19.0 ppg, 5.0 rpb and 5.0 apg last season while shooting over 39 percent from three: Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry and… Tyreke Evans. Will garner major interest on the secondary market.
13. Nikola Mirotic
Team Option / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
15.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg
A floor-spacing big man with quick feet on defense, Nikola Mirotic finally began to realize his potential in his fourth season.
14. Zach LaVine
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Chicago Bulls
16.7 ppg, 3.0 apg
An athletic specimen who found his niche playing off the ball, Zach LaVine was solid in his return from a torn ACL.
15. Carmelo Anthony
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Oklahoma City Thunder
16.2 ppg, 5.8 rpg
Still an above-average scorer, Carmelo Anthony can play the 4-spot, space the floor from deep and get you a bucket when games get tight.
16. Derrick Favors
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Utah Jazz
12.3 ppg, 7.2 rpg
A throwback power forward with a respectable face-up game, decent passing chops and stout rebounding prowess who is enjoying a resurgent season.
17. Trevor Ariza
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Houston Rockets
11.7 ppg, 4.4 rpg
A threat from beyond the arc and a decent defender, Trevor Ariza remains an excellent role player.
18. Enes Kanter
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: New York Knicks
14.1 ppg, 11. rpg
One of the biggest question marks this offseason will be whether or not Enes Kanter opts out of the final year of his deal, which is worth $18.6 million. If he does, his market will be interesting, as the big man is an excellent rebounder and scorer down low but does possess defensive shortcomings.
19. Will Barton
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Denver Nuggets
15.7 ppg, 4.1 apg
One of the most consistent bench scorers in the league, who proved he can also do serious damage as a starter this season, Barton would provide a boost to any team’s offensive output.
20. Jusuf Nurkic
Restricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
14.3 ppg, 9.0 rpg
A bruising center with some passing chops, Jusuf Nurkic greatly improved his play as a member of the Blazers. But did he do so enough to land a major payday? Time will tell.
21. Avery Bradley
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
14.3 ppg, 2.5 rpg
One of the top available shooting guards, Avery Bradley is a prototypical 3-and-D role player.
22. JJ Redick
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
17.1 ppg, 3.0 apg
One of the league’s top three-point shooters with loads of playoff experience.
23. Elfrid Payton
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Phoenix Suns
12.7 ppg, 6.2 apg
An athletic lead guard with an improving three-point shot, decent court vision and high defensive potential.
24. Dwyane Wade
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Miami Heat
11.4 ppg, 3.4 apg
An aging-but-still-productive 2-guard, Dwyane Wade can’t consistently dominate anymore, but he still shows up in the most important moments.
25. Marcus Smart
Restricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Boston Celtics
10.2 ppg, 4.8 apg
One of the best defensive guards in the NBA, Marcus Smart can aptly defend positions one through four. His outstanding D makes up for his struggles as a scorer.
26. Brook Lopez
Unrestricted / Center / 7-0 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg
A seven-footer with serious range, Brook Lopez can space the floor quite well for a player of his size. Also a very able rim-protector.
27. Rodney Hood
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
14.7 ppg, 2.8 rpg
An athletic, sharpshooting wing who has improved his consistency. Had a career year in 2017-18.
28. Dirk Nowitzki
Team Option / Power Forward / 7-0 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
12.0 ppg, 5.7 rpg
A future Hall of Famer who can still score at a somewhat efficient level, despite his advanced age.
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Lakers
13.4 ppg, 5.2 rpg
|
30. Rajon Rondo
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: New Orleans Pelicans
8.3 ppg, 8.2 apg
A true floor general with championship experience, Rajon Rondo can still dish out assists with the best of them.
31. Kyle Anderson
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-9 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
7.9 ppg, 5.4 rpg
A wing with great size who can play some small-ball power forward, as well as distribute at an above-average rate.
32. Austin Rivers
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
15.1 ppg,4.0 apg
A streaky scorer and underrated defender, Austin Rivers had the best season of his career in 2017-18.
33. Wayne Ellington
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-4 / Team: Miami Heat
11.2 ppg, 2.8 rpg
A scorcher from beyond the arc, Wayne Ellington has taken his game to new heights over the past two seasons, proving that you can even run your second-unit offense around him.
34. Greg Monroe
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Boston Celtics
10.3 ppg, 6.9 rpg
A beast in the low post with strong rebounding chops. Can still get buckets off the bench.
35. Thaddeus Young
Player Option / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
11.8 ppg, 6.3 rpg
A quick power forward who can score effectively even without much of a three-point shot.
36. Fred VanVleet
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Toronto Raptors
8.6 ppg, 3.2 apg
Not a household name, but Fred VanVleet became an important contributor for the Toronto Raptors in 2017-18, headlining one of the best benches in the Association.
37. Wesley Matthews
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
12.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg
A more-than-serviceable role player, Wesley Matthews knocks down threes and defends at a high level.
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 0-0 / Team: Houston Rockets
7.5 ppg, 3.0 rpg
|
39. Michael Beasley
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
13.2 ppg, 5.6 rpg
After maturing during his time in China, Michael Beasley has finally become a more consistent player. Good scorer, decent rebounder.
40. Rudy Gay
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
11.5 ppg, 5.1 rpg
A veteran forward who can score and rebound from the wing, and who has shown more effort defensively as a Spur.
41. Wilson Chandler
Player Option / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Denver Nuggets
10.0 ppg, 5.4 rpg
A decent one-on-one scorer, Wilson Chandler can still be productive in a limited role.
42. Ersan Ilyasova
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
10.9 ppg, 5.9 rpg
A veteran floor-spacing power forward who would fit nicely in any offensive scheme.
43. Jeremy Lin
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
18.0 ppg, 4.0 apg
Plagued by different injuries over the past two seasons, will Jeremy Lin opt out of the final year of his deal and test the open market this summer anyway?
44. Milos Teodosic
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-5 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
9.5 ppg, 4.6 apg
Considered one of the bast passers in the world, Milos Teodosic’s first year in the NBA was somewhat hampered by injuries. Nevertheless, he was relatively effective when he saw action.
45. Shabazz Napier
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-1 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
8.7 ppg, 2.0 apg
Finally in his fourth season, Shabazz Napier flashed the skill set that famously made LeBron James proclaim him the best player in his draft class. Decent backup point guard option, who uses a pretty pull-up jumper to score effectively.
46. Marco Belinelli
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
12.1 ppg, 1.9 apg
A three-point sniper who can heat up at a moment’s notice.
47. Cory Joseph
Player Option / Point Guard / 6-3 / Team: Indiana Pacers
7.9 ppg, 3.2 apg
A tough-nosed competitor who is one of the league’s most underrated backup point guards.
48. Tony Parker
Unrestricted / Point Guard / 6-2 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
7.7 ppg, 3.5 apg
A future Hall of Famer, Tony Parker has clearly lost a step. Regardless, still an excellent backup point guard option.
49. Montrezl Harrell
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Los Angeles Clippers
11.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg
An explosive big man who is an expert in finishing lobs, and who statistically made the Clippers better when he was on the floor.
50. Joe Harris
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: Brooklyn Nets
10.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg
Blossomed into an outstanding shooter in his fourth season while also improving defensively.
51. Kyle O’Quinn
Player Option / Center / 6-10 / Team: New York Knicks
7.1 ppg, 6.1 rpg
A bruising big man with limited shooting range, tough rebounding acumen and apt rim protection.
52. Dante Exum
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-6 / Team: Utah Jazz
8.1 ppg, 3.1 apg
Despite having poor injury luck since entering the NBA, Dante Exum is merely 22 years old and still flashes tantalizing potential.
53. David West
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Golden State Warriors
6.8 ppg, 3.3 rpg
An experienced big man with a deadly mid-range jumper. Always makes the right play. His veteran status makes him a key figure in the locker room.
54. Lance Stephenson
Team Option / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Indiana Pacers
9.2 ppg, 5.2 rpg
A wildcard coming off the bench, the mercurial Lance Stephenson can help swing games when he’s got it going.
55. Nerlens Noel
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
4.4 ppg, 5.6 rpg
Still just 24 years old, it’s getting close to time for Nerlens Noel to show his exciting early career form wasn’t a fluke.
56. Dewayne Dedmon
Player Option / Center / 6-11 / Team: Atlanta Hawks
10.0 ppg, 7.9 rpg
The decently athletic big man flashed a three-point shot this season while providing apt rim protection on the defensive end.
57. Trevor Booker
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-8 / Team: Indiana Pacers
6.3 ppg, 4.7 rpg
After suiting up for three different teams in 2017-18, Trevor Booker may yearn for long-term security with his next contract.
58. Jeff Green
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-9 / Team: Cleveland Cavaliers
10.8 ppg, 3.2 rpg
Solid backup big man with athleticism, decent defensive acumen and some playoff experience.
59. Amir Johnson
Unrestricted / Center / 6-9 / Team: Philadelphia 76ers
4.6 ppg, 4.5 rpg
Though his numbers don’t jump off the page, Amir Johnson provides veteran leadership and solid defense on the block.
60. Jamal Crawford
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-5 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
10.3 ppg, 2.3 apg
The three-time Sixth Man of the Year isn’t the player he once was, but he can still provide solid scoring off the bench.
61. Ed Davis
Unrestricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Portland Trail Blazers
5.3 ppg, 7.4 rpg
Toughness, rebounding and rim protection are Ed Davis’ best traits. The Blazers were a better team with Davis on the floor this season.
62. Danny Green
Player Option / Shooting Guard / 6-6 / Team: San Antonio Spurs
8.6 ppg, 3.6 rpg
An excellent 3-and-D shooting guard with championship experience, if Danny Green opts out of the final year of his deal, he should draw plenty of interest.
63. Mario Hezonja
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Orlando Magic
9.6 ppg, 3.7 rpg
Was Mario Hezonja’s relative breakout in 2017-18 a product of the Croatian finally getting a longer leash, or was it a contract-year situation and thus, potentially, fool’s gold?
64. Nemanja Bjelica
Restricted / Power Forward / 6-10 / Team: Minnesota Timberwolves
6.8 ppg, 4.1 rpg
An underrated stretch-4 with some defensive toughness, the Serbian big man is a solid modern-day power forward.
65. Zaza Pachulia
Unrestricted / Center / 6-11 / Team: Golden State Warriors
5.4 ppg, 4.7 rpg
A bruising enforcer down low and a good defensive center against opposing post-ups. Can still contribute when called upon.
66. Joe Johnson
Unrestricted / Small Forward / 6-7 / Team: Houston Rockets
6.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg
Despite his advanced age, Joe Johnson can still provide some scoring off the bench.
67. Yogi Ferrell
Restricted / Point Guard / 6-0 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
10.2 ppg, 2.5 apg
A young score-first point guard with an accurate three-point stroke, could be an important bench contributor for years to come.
68. Seth Curry
Unrestricted / Shooting Guard / 6-2 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
N/A
Missed the entirety of 2017-18 after a stress fracture in his leg. Was really starting to prove he had legit NBA talent prior to the injury.
69. Brandan Wright
Unrestricted / Center / 6-10 / Team: Houston Rockets
5.0 ppg, 3.4 rpg
Constant injuries have hampered his career. A more-than-serviceable backup center when healthy.
70. Doug McDermott
Restricted / Small Forward / 6-8 / Team: Dallas Mavericks
7.8 ppg, 2.5 rpg
A knockdown three-point shooter. Really began to hit his stride after joining the Mavs.
