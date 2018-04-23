The NBA postseason's best lineup has been Warriors without a point guard

The Golden State Warriors have relied heavily on Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson while Stephen Curry is out due to an injury. But it hasn’t been a big problem yet.

The Warriors have used league veteran and 2015 NBA Finals MVP Andre Iguodala as the main replacement for Curry, even though they play different positions. Steve Kerr spoke about their decision to put Iguodala in the starting lineup rather than Quinn Cook, who is a more traditional point guard (via Mercury News):

“Just wanted to put our best defensive lineup on the floor from the beginning. I think the whole point of these games here early in this series is to reestablish our defense.”

JaVale McGee has been the starting center for Golden State in the series. But when they have replaced him with third-year big man Kevon Looney, they have been insanely efficient this postseason.

Looney, Green, Durant, Thompson, and Iguodala is a patently absurd defensive lineup. — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dkurtenbach) April 14, 2018

The group has played 23 minutes together on the floor for the Warriors during the postseason. Among all five-man lineups (minimum: 20 minutes) in the postseason, this group has the fourth-best offensive rating and second-best defensive rating. This gives them the best overall net rating among those who have appeared in at least as many minutes, outscoring their opponents by 39.3 points per 100 possessions.

Golden State has scored 1.23 points per possession with this lineup, led by Iguodala as the point guard. He even started at the position to open up the postseason series.

Steve Kerr said Mike Brown suggested two or three weeks ago that moving Andre Iguodala into the starting lineup at point guard might be the way to go in the playoffs. — Tim Kawakami (@timkawakami) April 14, 2018

Durant and Draymond Green have taken over as the primary distributors when this group is on the floor.

Durant, who averaged 5.7 assists per 36 minutes for Golden State this season, has averaged 7.8 assists per 36 with this lineup.

Green, who averaged 8.0 assists per 36, has averaged 10.0 assists per 36 when playing with this group. His assist rate (30.0 percent) in the postseason ranks No. 11 among all players who have averaged more than 20 minutes per game thus far. Thompson is shooting 6-for-11 (54.5 percent) on three-pointers after he’s received passes from Green in the playoffs.

While the Warriors will benefit from the return of Curry, their ability to continue dominating without him has been especially impressive.