NBA podcasts du jour: Shaquille O'Neal talks playoffs with BJ Armstrong and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

April 23 07:03 AM
In this episode, Sam Vecenie chats with Cole Zwicker about the weekend that was in the playoffs. They open with about 20 minutes on the Bucks pulling even with Boston following Joe Prunty stumbling backwards into the Thon Maker adjustment, which changed the complexion of the series.  Then, the two move on to Wizards-Raptors, Pacers-Cavaliers, and then Philadelphia taking a big lead over Miami …

April 23 05:42 AM
The Warriors streak of 15 straight West playoff wins is over. The prideful Spurs avoided the sweep on Sunday. Columnist Marcus Thompson joins the podcast to discuss what went wrong for the Warriors and what lies ahead.
April 23 03:21 AM
Shaquille O’Neal dives into controversy surrounding Starbucks right off the bat this week, and he thinks that it was a management issue, not a Starbucks issue. It only became a racial issue when white folks were allowed to use the bathroom while the black folks were denied, and Shaq defends the Schultz family and Starbucks because he knows them personally …
April 22 09:42 PM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Host Josh Lloyd chats with Colton Molesky of Locked On Timberwolves about the massive upset in Game 3, thentalks about the Warriors Game 4 loss and gets an update on Steph Curry’s knee with Aliko Carter of Locked On Warriors (10:11), and finally checks in on the Bucks with Eric Nehm, after they tied their series with the Celtics. (18:39)Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
April 22 05:46 PM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. PLAYOFFS POST GAME: Boston Celtics #2 (55-27) vs. Milwaukee Bucks #7 (44-38) 1 p.m., BMO Harris Bradley Center, Milwaukee, WI.

Boston 2 Milwaukee 1

The Bucks changed the series, playing Thon Maker and Jabari Parker extra minutes and running the Celtics off the court at home. Matthew Dellavedova was key to the turnaround as Boston completely lost its touch on offense …

