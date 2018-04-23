NBA podcasts du jour: Shaquille O'Neal talks playoffs with BJ Armstrong and more

April 23 07:03 AM

In this episode, Sam Vecenie chats with Cole Zwicker about the weekend that was in the playoffs. They open with about 20 minutes on the Bucks pulling even with Boston following Joe Prunty stumbling backwards into the Thon Maker adjustment, which changed the complexion of the series. Then, the two move on to Wizards-Raptors, Pacers-Cavaliers, and then Philadelphia taking a big lead over Miami …