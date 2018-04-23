NBA podcasts du jour: Shaquille O'Neal talks playoffs with BJ Armstrong and more

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Game 4 recap, Spurs series – via theathletic.com
Shaquille O’Neal talks NBA Playoffs with BJ Armstrong, plus Detective Shaq on Starbucks, Shaq learns to yodel, King Shaq, and tons of great audio – The Big Podcast with Shaq – Episode 151
LOCKED ON NBA – 4/23/18 – Biggest Stories, Local Experts – Warriors, Timberwolves, Bucks from Locked on NBA
POST GAME: CELTICS vs. Bucks Game 4 | Apr. 22 | Jayson Tatum | Giannis from Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio – via clnsmedia.com
Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. PLAYOFFS POST GAME: Boston Celtics #2 (55-27) vs. Milwaukee Bucks #7 (44-38) 1 p.m., BMO Harris Bradley Center, Milwaukee, WI.
Boston 2 Milwaukee 1
The Bucks changed the series, playing Thon Maker and Jabari Parker extra minutes and running the Celtics off the court at home. Matthew Dellavedova was key to the turnaround as Boston completely lost its touch on offense …
