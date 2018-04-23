Former Suns players Jason Kidd, Vinny Del Negro in mix to coach team

The Phoenix Suns have reportedly spoken with Jason Kidd, who most recently coached the Milwaukee Bucks, about their head coaching vacancy.

Kidd, who also coached the Brooklyn Nets after his playing career, played for the Suns from 1996 until 2001. Even though his tenure with the Bucks and Nets was not terribly successful, it wasn’t entirely shocking to see his name connected to the coaching search in Phoenix.

Breaking news: Suns have spoke to Jason Kidd and Vinny Del Negro about their coaching job. — scott bordow (@sbordow) April 23, 2018

It is a bit more surprising, however, to see Vinny Del Negro pop up in the conversation. Del Negro, who also played for the team in 2001, has not been an NBA head coach since his stint with the Los Angeles Clippers ended in 2013.

Kidd was 183-190 (.491) as a head coach while Del Negro was 210-184 (.533) during his coaching career. During his final season with the Clippers, the team won the Pacific Division.

Del Negro led his team to the postseason four of his five seasons as a head coach, though never past the Conference Semifinals. Kidd led his teams to the playoffs during three of the four years he finished as a coach as well but also never made it past the second round.

Something to remember on Vinny Del Negro, who hasn't coached since 2013: Before his first head coaching gig in Chicago, he worked under Robert Sarver as the assistant GM for one year after being promoted from a radio color commentator. — Evan Sidery (@esidery) April 23, 2018

Both have a history with this organization as Del Negro was a radio commentator for the team before becoming director of player personnel in 2006. The following year, he served as their assistant general manager.

Others within the mix for the gig include interim head coach Jay Triano, former Memphis Grizzlies coach David Fizdale, former Charlotte Hornets head coach Steve Clifford and former Orlando Magic head coach Frank Vogel.

Utah Jazz assistant coach Igor Kokoskov, San Antonio Spurs assistant coach James Borrego and former Houston Rockets head coach Kevin McHale are expected to get interviews for the position as well. Atlanta Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer interviewed for the gig but is reportedly no longer interested.