Trending stories: Trail Blazers exit interviews, Stephen Curry and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Playoffs return to Target Center with a bang as Wolves blast… – via theathletic.com
April 22 03:13 AM
The Timberwolves took it to the Rockets in Game 3, and we officially have a series on our hands.
Five observations from the Warriors’ 103-90 Game 4 loss to… – via theathletic.com
April 22 10:39 PM
A sloppy first five minutes doomed the Warriors’ attempt to sweep the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of their NBA playoff series.
Looking for positives out of a Heat playoff deficit? Here are a few. – via miamiherald.com
April 22 01:08 PM
Heat forward Justise Winslow, in his third NBA season, has displayed considerable growth in his game since the All-Star break, and that has continued this postseason.
Stephen Curry looks like he’s trying to get to the bottom of the mystery tech on David West: – via espn.com
April 22 05:10 PM
Trail Blazers Exit Interviews – via nbcsports.com
April 22 01:43 PM
Beginning at approximately 10am today, the Trail Blazers will hold ‘Exit Interviews’ with media availability for the players, Coach Stotts, and Neil Olshey
Young 76ers turn mishaps against Heat into a 3-1 lead – via espn.com
April 21 10:40 PM
For three quarters, the Sixers were giving away a playoff game on the road. But then they grew up in the fourth quarter — and now go home up 3-1.
Thompson: A conversation with Bob Myers on fatigue, the… – via theathletic.com
April 21 08:38 PM
Surprise, surprise! Bob Myers isn’t quite as stressed out this time around dealing with Steph Curry’s injury and Kevin Durant has a role in that.
Thunder Buddies podcast: Jazz play the Thunder in Game 3 – via newsok.com
April 22 10:38 AM
APR 21, 2018 – Ricky Rubio was at his best. Russell Westbrook wasn’t. Looking back at Game 3 and ahead to a critical Game 4 for OKC.
