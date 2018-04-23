Trending stories: Trail Blazers exit interviews, Stephen Curry and more

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours.

April 22 03:13 AM
The Timberwolves took it to the Rockets in Game 3, and we officially have a series on our hands.

April 22 10:39 PM
A sloppy first five minutes doomed the Warriors’ attempt to sweep the San Antonio Spurs in Game 4 of their NBA playoff series.

April 22 01:08 PM
Heat forward Justise Winslow, in his third NBA season, has displayed considerable growth in his game since the All-Star break, and that has continued this postseason.

Trail Blazers Exit Interviews

April 22 01:43 PM
Beginning at approximately 10am today, the Trail Blazers will hold ‘Exit Interviews’ with media availability for the players, Coach Stotts, and Neil Olshey

April 21 10:40 PM
For three quarters, the Sixers were giving away a playoff game on the road. But then they grew up in the fourth quarter — and now go home up 3-1.

April 21 08:38 PM
Surprise, surprise! Bob Myers isn’t quite as stressed out this time around dealing with Steph Curry’s injury and Kevin Durant has a role in that.

April 22 10:38 AM
APR 21, 2018 – Ricky Rubio was at his best. Russell Westbrook wasn’t. Looking back at Game 3 and ahead to a critical Game 4 for OKC.

