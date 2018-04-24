NBA podcasts du jour: The ones you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
LOCKED ON NBA – Rockets and Jazz Take Control, Suns Coaching Candidates and Breaking Up the Blazers from Locked on NBA
April 24 06:52 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Wes Goldberg (@wcgoldberg) and David Ramil (@dramil13) recap the Rockets’ win over the Timberwolves and the Jazz’s win over the Thunder before talking about who the Suns should hire as head coach and if the Trail Blazers should break up their backcourt. Then they preview Tuesday night’s game between the Celtics and Bucks, Heat and 76ers and Spurs and Warriors.Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
April 23 11:57 PM
Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci dissect Joel Embiid’s comment and preview Game 5 of the 76ers’ Eastern Conference quarterfinals series against the Miami Heat.
Giannis, Instagram, Pelicans and what’s been fun – via espn.com
April 23 10:32 PM
Cassidy Hubbarth, Nick Friedell and Ramona Shelburne discuss Giannis (1:55), KDa��s mishap on Instagram (6:00), the Pelicans (12:10), the Sixers (25:45) and whata��s been the most fun so far in the playoffs (33:20).
April 23 03:38 PM
Chase and Chris were joined by Julie Donaldson to break down the Wizards’ two straight playoff wins. The team has their identity back and now have all the momentum in their series. They examined the biggest reasons the Wizards are back to being themselves again.
Washington Resurges, Sixers Escalate, Pelicans Sweep, and Cavs Edge One Out | Heat Check (Ep. 253) – via theringer.com
April 23 02:19 PM
The Ringer’s John Gonzalez sits down with Joe House to react to all of the weekend’s playoff action, including the Washington Wizards’ electric comeback against the Toronto Raptors (2:29), the Philadelphia 76ers’ impressive rise to contention (23:59), the New Orleans Pelicans’ surprising sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers (32:03), and the Cleveland Cavaliers’ rocky road thus far (50:45).
April 23 12:59 PM
Golden State’s easy run through the first round of the playoffs ended Sunday as the Warriors dropped a 103-90 decision to the San Antonio Spurs. Mark Medina and Dieter Kurtenbach of the Bay Area News Group examine what went wrong on the way to a sweep, and take a look ahead to a potential Round 2 matchup with the red hot New Orleans Pelicans.
