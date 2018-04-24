NBA sneakers of the night: James Harden drops 36 points in Harden Vol. 2

Monday’s usually aren’t so bad when the NBA playoffs are on. During yesterday’s first game on TNT, the Houston Rockets scored 50 points in the third quarter as they defeated the Wolves, 119-100. Kicks-wise, James Harden went to work in his Harden Vol. 2, Chris Paul went all-red with the CP3.XI and PJ Tucker brought out an older low-top LeBron 12 silhouette. And Jimmy Butler, who rocked the Jordan IV “Lightning” upon arriving to the Target Center, wore the Jordan XX2 on-court.

Despite the Thunder’s dismal shooting night from deep (5-for-26), the only good thing about them was Paul George’s PG2 PEs and Russell Westbrook’s Why Not Zer0.1s that pay homage to his brother’s academic success.

Check out some of Monday night’s hottest kicks.

James Harden : adidas Harden Vol. 2

The Beard had 22 of the Rockets’ 50 third-quarter points in the Harden Vol. 2 as Houston leads the series 3-1.

Jimmy Butler : Air Jordan XX2 PE

Jimmy Buckets’ 19 points weren’t enough to get his team the W, but he wore this all-blue AJXX2 PE at home.

Paul George : Nike PG2 PE

The only good thing basketball fans got from Paul George last night were his PG2s he wore last night in Utah.

Chris Paul : Air Jordan CP3.XI

Chris Paul’s been rocking different colors of his 11th signature sneaker, and he wore this all-red CP3.XI with Chinese letters on the strap that matches Houston’s “City” uniforms.

PJ Tucker : Nike LeBron 12 Low

Sometimes Playoff (P)J keeps it regular with his kicks as he did last night with the LeBron 12 Low.

Russell Westbrook : Air Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 “Masters”

Russell Westbrook wore this “Masters” colorway of his Why Not Zer0.1s that honors his brother, Raynard, who completed his master’s degree. The sneaker features an all-black upper with mismatched tongues that represent Raynard’s university’s colors. The Jordan Why Not Zer0.1 “Masters” hits retailers May 1.

