Carmelo Anthony is shooting 25 percent on open three-pointers in playoffs

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Carmelo Anthony has struggled to hit open or wide open three-pointers so far in the playoffs.

Carmelo Anthony's inability to shoot has really killed OKC in this series, almost as much as anything else. He got great looks in Game 2 and again tonight, and just isn't making them. — Royce Young (@royceyoung) April 24, 2018

Anthony, 33, is 3-for-13 (23.1 percent) on three-pointers when defenders are within four to six feet of him during the postseason. He is also 3-for-11 (27.3 percent) when defenders are more than six feet away from him when he has taken long-range attempts in the playoffs.

He has had more than 6.0 attempts per game from downtown that have either been open or wide open.

But he is averaging just 1.6 three-pointers per game on open attempts from downtown. For comparison, Philadelphia’s Dario Saric is now averaging 2.0 per game on just 3.0 attempts.

Even when he has had amazing opportunities, he has continued to fall short for the Thunder.

Anthony is 4-for-24 (16.7 percent) on his non-corner three-point attempts. No player in the postseason has been less effective (minimum: 8 attempts) when taking above the break three-pointers.

He is just 2-for-8 (25.0 percent) with 0.80 points per possession as a spot-up shooter, per Synergy Sports. This ranks No. 41 out of 50 among those with at least as many possessions. It’s a significant problem for Oklahoma City, who currently trail the Jazz three games to one.

If Carmelo can’t make wide open 3s what does he bring to be table? — Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) April 24, 2018