Trending stories: Fortnite, playoffs and more

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
JaVale McGee to host charity softball game in Oakland for second straight year – via mercurynews.com
April 23 07:28 PM
Like our Warriors Facebook page for more Warriors news, commentary and conversation. OAKLAND – Warriors center JaVale McGee will host his Water For Life softball game at the Oakland–Alameda C…
Mills, Perry conducting wide-open coach search – via newsday.com
April 23 09:11 PM
Team president Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry have conducted multiple interviews and are now headed to Europe.
Warriors guard Stephen Curry inks production deal with entertainment giant. – via mercurynews.com
April 23 07:28 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. Warriors guard Stephen Curry is getting into the entertainment business. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Curry has …
Warriors’ Steve Kerr blames himself for poor start in Game 4 loss to Spurs – via mercurynews.com
April 23 06:45 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he did not have team prepared at beginning of Game 4 loss to Spurs.
A Game 5 might not be the worst thing in the world for the Warriors – via mercurynews.com
April 23 06:06 PM
The Warriors will host the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5 on Tuesday at Oracle Arena. The Warriors have a 3-1 series lead.
Brian Windhorst – via espn.com
April 23 05:55 PM
Zach talks to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst about the bizarre Cavs-Pacers series.
Report: Suns talk to Jason Kidd, Vinny Del Negro about coaching job – via nba.nbcsports.com
April 23 06:15 PM
Mike Budenholzer is out (and may be thinking New York). Suns’ interim coach Jay Triano and former Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale are still in the mix. The Suns also have reached out to Ja…
Gregg Popovich to miss Spurs-Warriors Game 5 – via nba.nbcsports.com
April 23 02:23 PM
Ettore Messina still filling in following death of Erin Popovich
Hours after game-winning tip, restaurant told Giannis Antetokounmpo he had to wait – via nba.nbcsports.com
April 23 05:21 PM
When the toast of the town wants a table, you get him a table.
Film breakdown: T’wolves, Towns adjust; Teague and Rose have… – via theathletic.com
April 23 08:32 AM
James Harden and Chris Paul examined the box score as they sat down at the podium after the Rockets’…
How the Wolves broke through and made Game 4 a consequential… – via theathletic.com
April 23 02:49 PM
One beauty of playoff basketball is the steady unveiling of strategy. Two teams clash over and over,…
April 23 12:02 PM
Adams might be NBA’s “most interesting man,” but a look behind his endearing quirks reveals a cerebral young center who’s a perfect fit in OKC.
Heat still confident entering Game 5 despite 3-1 deficit – via sun-sentinel.com
April 23 03:11 PM
The Miami Heat are trying to stave off elimination in Game 5 on Tuesday against Philadelphia 76ers.
Heat’s Josh Richardson questionable for Game 5 because of shoulder sprain – via sun-sentinel.com
April 23 02:32 PM
Heat guard Josh Richardson is listed as questionable for Game 5 against the Philadelphia 76ers.
