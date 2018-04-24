Trending stories: Fortnite, playoffs and more

Mills, Perry conducting wide-open coach search – via newsday.com April 23 09:11 PM Team president Steve Mills and GM Scott Perry have conducted multiple interviews and are now headed to Europe. Shares

Brian Windhorst – via espn.com April 23 05:55 PM Zach talks to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst about the bizarre Cavs-Pacers series. Shares

Report: Suns talk to Jason Kidd, Vinny Del Negro about coaching job – via nba.nbcsports.com April 23 06:15 PM Mike Budenholzer is out (and may be thinking New York). Suns’ interim coach Jay Triano and former Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale are still in the mix. The Suns also have reached out to Ja… Shares