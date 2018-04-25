NBA sneakers of the night: Ben Simmons leads Sixers past Heat in Hyperdunks and more

Yesterday was a night to remember for the Philly faithful. Prior to the Sixers’ Game 5 tip-off at home, rapper Meek Mill was released from jail. Hours later, Meek Mill arrived at the Wells Fargo Center and rang the team’s ceremonial bell as the Sixers defeated the Heat 104-91.

Ben Simmons showed out in the Nike Hyperdunk to close out the series. In Milwaukee, Giannis Antetokounmpo wore one of the Kobe A.D. Mid player-exclusives he’s been wearing throughout the regular season. In the Bay Area, Draymond Green wore the HyperRev, Klay Thompson rocked his ANTA KT3 and Steph Curry, although he has yet to return to the court, debuted a new colorway of his Curry 5. In his final game of the season, LaMarcus Aldridge wore the Air Jordan XX2 Low with a digi-camo print.

Check out some of last night’s hottest kicks.

Ben Simmons : Nike Hyperdunk 2017

Ben Simmons had 14 points in the Nike Hyperdunk as the Sixers moved to the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Last time this happened? Simmons was a high school freshman (2012).

Draymond Green : Nike Rev 2018

Draymond Green wore this Warriors-colored Nike Rev at Oracle Arena during last night’s win over the Spurs.

Klay Thompson : ANTA KT3

Killa Klay went with his usual ANTA KT3 in powder blue and white.

Giannis Antetokounmpo : Nike Kobe A.D. Mid PE

The Greek Freak posted 16 points in the Kobe A.D. Mid PE with his “34” etched on the heel as the Bucks trail in the series, 3-2.

LaMarcus Aldridge : Air Jordan XX2 Low PE

LaMarcus Aldridge wore this AJXX2 Low digi-camo PE in his final game of the 2017-18 season.

Stephen Curry : Under Armour Curry 5

Stephen Curry, who’s been a DNP-Injury since March 9, went through pregame shootaround in this new colorway of his Curry 5.

