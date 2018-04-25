Sixers found perfect play type for Marco Belinelli, JJ Redick vs. Heat

The Philadelphia 76ers defeated the Miami Heat due to their core of young talented stars and key midseason additions like Marco Belinelli.

One of the key takeaways for Philadelphia was their advantage when shooting off screens. Miami allowed 6.7 points per game when opposing shooters were running off screens during the regular season. Only three teams (Hawks, Hornets, Nets) allowed more on this play type, per Synergy Sports.

The Heat were one of the worst spot up and off screen defenses in basketball this year. Not good when facing JJ Redick and Marco Belinelli. — Adam Pfeifer (@APfeifer24) April 15, 2018

Philadelphia perfectly exploited this weakness and averaged 13.8 possessions off screens during the first round of the postseason, the most among all teams that made the postseason. The squad averaged a remarkable 19.8 points per game off screens, which was also by far the most of any team in the playoffs.

Belinelli was 11-for-19 (57.9 percent) with 1.42 points per possession when shooting off screens during the series against the Heat. He was undoubtedly the most efficient among those with at least ten possessions on this play type.

The wing was amazing when he comes off the screen to his left, shooting 7-for-11 (63.6 percent) and averaging1.63 PPP.

Monster screen from Joel Embiid to free Redick for a wide open jumper, Richardson got no help from Whiteside #TwitterNBAShow https://t.co/rnKAJJl8t8 pic.twitter.com/EfkIMj2zPF — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) April 21, 2018

JJ Redick also impressed, shooting 13-of-23 (56.5 percent) and averaging 1.36 PPP for Philadelphia during their recent matchup against Miami. Much like Belinelli, the veteran also had success when coming off the screen to his left, shooting 5-for-6 (83.3 percent) on those opportunities.

Ersan Ilyasova, meanwhile, had a much smaller sample size but made all four of his attempts when shooting off a screen for the Sixers. The only other player for Philadelphia who had more than two possessions on this play type against Miami was Dario Saric.

The Sixers won’t have the same mismatch advantage in the next round. The Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks both had Top 10 defenses when they were guarding players coming off the screen during the regular season.