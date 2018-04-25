Dwyane Wade has a decision to make and other trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Nets hire Pablo Prigioni as assistant coach, Tiago Splitter as scout – via nba.nbcsports.com
April 24 07:06 PM
The Brooklyn Nets have hired former NBA player and Argentine guard Pablo Prigioni as an assistant coach.
Shares
Jazz shut off Thunder in feisty Game 4 win – via nba.nbcsports.com
April 24 01:57 AM
Rookie Donovan Mitchell keeps lighting up scoreboard
Shares
After a renaissance in Miami, Dwyane Wade’s decision looms. But don’t expect it soon – via miamiherald.com
April 25 01:36 AM
After the Miami Heat’s dismissal from the postseason on Tuesday night following a 4-1 series defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers, guard Dwyane Wade didn’t make any decisions about his playing future.
Shares
Whiteside again voices displeasure with playing time after his disappointing series ends – via miamiherald.com
April 25 12:07 AM
Hassan Whiteside, after a disappointing playoff series, again made clear he’s upset about his lack of playing time.
Shares
Offseason full of questions await Heat after Sixers wrap up first round series in 5 – via miamiherald.com
April 24 11:28 PM
Tied at 46 at the half, Philadelphia outscored Miami 34-20 in the third period and coasted to the series-clinching victory despite shooting 42 percent from the field and making only 7 of 28 from three-point range
Shares
Steve Kerr says he’s not making any predictions on when Steph Curry will return – via mercurynews.com
April 24 10:32 PM
Steph Curry has been sidelined since March 23 because of a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee.
Shares
Klay Thompson on Draymond Green: “He’s been rebounding like a beast” – via mercurynews.com
April 25 02:50 AM
Draymond Green helped the Warriors win their first-round series against the San Antonio Spurs in five games.
Shares
Draymond Green comments on stolen jacket fiasco: “It’s unfortunate” – via mercurynews.com
April 25 03:27 AM
Mike Shumann, a TV anchor for ABC7/KGO TV, was allegedly caught on camera taking a jacket that was not his.
Shares
Quinn Cook used to study video of Tony Parker when he was a child – via mercurynews.com
April 24 08:29 PM
Quinn Cook modeled his game after Tony Parker.
Shares
Meek Mill sets the stage for 76ers’ Game 5 mission – via sports.yahoo.com
April 24 10:04 PM
With hammer in hand, replica Liberty Bell at his side, and comedian Kevin Hart on the opposite end serving as hype man, Meek Mill looked toward the ceiling at Wells Fargo Center and took a moment to exhale. Before an audience of 20,000 raucous supporters cheered his release and his presence, Mill addressed
Shares
Russell Westbrook fined $10,000 for confrontation with Gobert, no suspension – via nba.nbcsports.com
April 24 08:19 PM
The rule in the NBA is clear and strictly enforced (just ask Amar’e Stoudemire and the Suns): Leave the bench during an altercation and you get suspended for a game. Monday night, in the four…
Shares
April 24 07:28 PM
College players who entered the NBA draft but do not hire an agent have until May 30 to return to their programs. Which players currently testing the waters should return to school? And which made a mistake by forgoing their eligibility?
Comments