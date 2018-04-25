USA Today Sports

Dwyane Wade has a decision to make and other trending stories

Dwyane Wade has a decision to make and other trending stories

Social Media

Dwyane Wade has a decision to make and other trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

April 24 07:06 PM
The Brooklyn Nets have hired former NBA player and Argentine guard Pablo Prigioni as an assistant coach.

Shares

Jazz shut off Thunder in feisty Game 4 win – via nba.nbcsports.com

April 24 01:57 AM
Rookie Donovan Mitchell keeps lighting up scoreboard

Shares

April 25 01:36 AM
After the Miami Heat’s dismissal from the postseason on Tuesday night following a 4-1 series defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers, guard Dwyane Wade didn’t make any decisions about his playing future.

Shares

April 25 12:07 AM
Hassan Whiteside, after a disappointing playoff series, again made clear he’s upset about his lack of playing time.

Shares

April 24 11:28 PM
Tied at 46 at the half, Philadelphia outscored Miami 34-20 in the third period and coasted to the series-clinching victory despite shooting 42 percent from the field and making only 7 of 28 from three-point range

Shares

April 24 10:32 PM
Steph Curry has been sidelined since March 23 because of a Grade 2 MCL sprain in his left knee.

Shares

April 25 02:50 AM
Draymond Green helped the Warriors win their first-round series against the San Antonio Spurs in five games.

Shares

April 25 03:27 AM
Mike Shumann, a TV anchor for ABC7/KGO TV, was allegedly caught on camera taking a jacket that was not his.

Shares

April 24 08:29 PM
Quinn Cook modeled his game after Tony Parker.

Shares

April 24 10:04 PM
With hammer in hand, replica Liberty Bell at his side, and comedian Kevin Hart on the opposite end serving as hype man, Meek Mill looked toward the ceiling at Wells Fargo Center and took a moment to exhale. Before an audience of 20,000 raucous supporters cheered his release and his presence, Mill addressed

Shares

April 24 08:19 PM
The rule in the NBA is clear and strictly enforced (just ask Amar’e Stoudemire and the Suns): Leave the bench during an altercation and you get suspended for a game. Monday night, in the four…

Shares

April 24 07:28 PM
College players who entered the NBA draft but do not hire an agent have until May 30 to return to their programs. Which players currently testing the waters should return to school? And which made a mistake by forgoing their eligibility?

Shares

, Social Media

,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home