NBA sneakers of the night: Westbrook wills Game 6 in new PE and more

From Oklahoma City to Cleveland, a lot of amazing things happened last night in the NBA. When the Utah Jazz had a 20-point lead over the Thunder, the jokes on the new OK3 were about to fly from almost everyone (including myself) about them losing in the first round with three All-Stars. But Russell Westbrook wasn’t ready to lose at home. The Brodie scored 33 of his 45 points in the second half to will the Thunder to the W, debuting a new player exclusive of his Why Not Zer0.1 with his famous mantra on the side.

In the Land, LeBron James made two huge plays on both sides of the floor in the LeBron 15. The Jazz tandem of Joe Ingles and Jae Crowder both wore Kobes, and the Pacers’ big men Trevor Booker (Hyperdunk) and Myles Turner (PG1) both customized their kicks. DeMar DeRozan, as expected, wore Kobes, but he switched up from the Kobe VI to the IX. James Harden paid homage to his Arizona State roots while Jimmy Butler wore a neon Air Jordan XX2 Low PE.

Check out some of last night’s hottest kicks below.

Russell Westbrook : Air Jordan Why Not Zer0.1

Russell Westbrook’s “Why Not” mantra was featured in orange on this new Why Not Zer0.1 PE.

Jae Crowder : Nike Kobe A.D. Mid PE

Jae Crowder rocked this Kobe A.D. Mid PE with his “99” stitched on the ankle in red.

Joe Ingles : Nike Kobe X

For savants of the game, Joe Ingles is a prototypical basketball player. Nothing about him his flashy — from his game to his kicks. Ingles has been wearing the Kobe X not because he likes bringing back older Kobe models, but because he probably likes them and doesn’t need to change kicks every game like most NBA guys do. Stay true to your roots, Joe.

Trevor Booker : Nike Hyperdunk 2017 Custom

Trevor Booker was one of two Pacers players who rocked custom kicks last night. He wore these Wolverine Hyperdunks made by Kickstradomis in Cleveland.

LeBron James : Nike LeBron 15

Game-saving block. Buzzer beater 3. Win. This is what LeBron James, who had a double-double (44 points, 10 rebounds), did in the final minute of to give his team the 3-2 lead in the LeBron 15.

Myles Turner : Nike PG1 Custom

Myles Turner wore this Legos-inspired PG1 yesterday also made by Kickstradomis. (Peep the strap.)

DeMar DeRozan : Nike Kobe Vi “Prelude”

As the Raptors hosted the Wizards for Game 5, DeMar DeRozan warmed up in the Kobe VI from the Black Mamba’s Prelude Pack.

Jimmy Butler : Air Jordan XX2 PE

Jimmy Butler was the only Wolves starter to not score in double-digit figures, but it’s safe to say he had the best kicks of the five with this neon-green Air Jordan XX2 Low PE.

James Harden : adidas Harden Vol. 2 “Arizona state”

The Beard paid homage to his college Alma Mater with the Harden Vol. 2 “Arizona State” as the Rockets closed the series last night at the Toyota Center. Forks Up.

DeMar DeRozan : Nike Kobe IX Elite “Fundamentals”

Soon after he was wearing the Kobe VI “Prelude” on-court, DeMar DeRozan switched into the Kobe IX Elite “Fundamentals,” scoring 32 points and leading the Raptors to a 3-2 lead over the Raptors.

