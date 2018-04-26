USA Today Sports

The Sixers are not waiting their turn and other trending stories

The Sixers are not waiting their turn and other trending stories

Social Media

The Sixers are not waiting their turn and other trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

April 25 02:59 PM
Conversations between the NBA and National Basketball Players Association regarding the one-and-done entry rule have centered on lowering the minimum age requirement, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Shares

April 25 10:07 PM
Coach Mike Budenholzer, Hawks have agreed to part ways, Budenholzer tells ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski

Shares

April 25 10:05 AM
OKC and Minnesota have tough roads ahead. Zach Lowe highlights their problems so far and the key things to watch going forward.

Shares

April 25 02:54 AM
The Philadelphia 76ers don’t have to wait. Joel Embiid gets annoyed when he hears the 76ers referred to as a team of the future, because in his mind there is no better time than the present. The 76ers have already exceeded expectations, already defied how young teams are supposed to handle prosperity

Shares

April 25 11:14 AM
A look at the Miami Heat’s contractual situation heading into the offseason, plus notes on Josh Richardson, Bam Adebayo and more.

Shares

April 26 02:09 AM
Quin Snyder says no lead is safe in an NBA playoff game. The Jazz are living proof.

Shares

April 25 08:37 AM
With Gregg Popovich expected to take the lead, the Spurs plan to meet with Kawhi Leonard over the summer to gauge whether the sides can work out their differences, sources told ESPN.

Shares

April 25 02:29 PM

Shares

April 25 12:21 PM
JaVale McGee thanked Spurs for ‘punching us in the mouth,’ saying it reminded them of how tough playoffs can be.

Shares

April 25 01:47 PM
Warriors’ all-star forward responds to Webber’s television comments

Shares

April 25 12:40 PM
The NBA and National Basketball Players Association issued a joint statement addressing the Commission on College Basketball’s terms.

Shares

April 25 01:17 PM
APR 25, 2018 – Enes Kanter is back in Oklahoma City. Too bad he can’t play.

Shares

, Social Media

,

RELATED ARTICLES

Comments

LATEST

More HoopsHype
Home