The Sixers are not waiting their turn and other trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: NBA, PA focus on draft age minimum – via espn.com
April 25 02:59 PM
Conversations between the NBA and National Basketball Players Association regarding the one-and-done entry rule have centered on lowering the minimum age requirement, league sources told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Hawks, Budenholzer part ways after 5 years – via espn.com
April 25 10:07 PM
Coach Mike Budenholzer, Hawks have agreed to part ways, Budenholzer tells ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski
Lowe: What the Thunder and Wolves need to do to survive – via espn.com
April 25 10:05 AM
OKC and Minnesota have tough roads ahead. Zach Lowe highlights their problems so far and the key things to watch going forward.
The Philadelphia 76ers are becoming larger than life — and aren’t waiting their turn – via sports.yahoo.com
April 25 02:54 AM
The Philadelphia 76ers don’t have to wait. Joel Embiid gets annoyed when he hears the 76ers referred to as a team of the future, because in his mind there is no better time than the present. The 76ers have already exceeded expectations, already defied how young teams are supposed to handle prosperity
The Miami Heat still owes a bundle of cash to a bunch of veterans. How it breaks down – via miamiherald.com
April 25 11:14 AM
A look at the Miami Heat’s contractual situation heading into the offseason, plus notes on Josh Richardson, Bam Adebayo and more.
Brad Rock: Utah Jazz not good enough to skip a quarter – via deseretnews.com
April 26 02:09 AM
Quin Snyder says no lead is safe in an NBA playoff game. The Jazz are living proof.
Sources: Kawhi meeting atop Spurs’ priorities – via espn.com
April 25 08:37 AM
With Gregg Popovich expected to take the lead, the Spurs plan to meet with Kawhi Leonard over the summer to gauge whether the sides can work out their differences, sources told ESPN.
Heat expected to explore a Whiteside trade – Pro Hoops Digest – via prohoopsdigest.com
April 25 02:29 PM
Warriors beat Spurs, then salute them: ‘Pop, if you’re watching out there, we love you’ – via mercurynews.com
April 25 12:21 PM
JaVale McGee thanked Spurs for ‘punching us in the mouth,’ saying it reminded them of how tough playoffs can be.
Draymond Green to Chris Webber: “My jewelry fits well” – via mercurynews.com
April 25 01:47 PM
Warriors’ all-star forward responds to Webber’s television comments
NBA responds to NCAA commission’s opposition to one-and-done rule – via sports.yahoo.com
April 25 12:40 PM
The NBA and National Basketball Players Association issued a joint statement addressing the Commission on College Basketball’s terms.
Enes Kanter is in OKC for Thunder-Jazz Game 5 – via newsok.com
April 25 01:17 PM
APR 25, 2018 – Enes Kanter is back in Oklahoma City. Too bad he can’t play.
