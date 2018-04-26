The Sixers are not waiting their turn and other trending stories

The Philadelphia 76ers are becoming larger than life — and aren’t waiting their turn – via sports.yahoo.com April 25 02:54 AM The Philadelphia 76ers don’t have to wait. Joel Embiid gets annoyed when he hears the 76ers referred to as a team of the future, because in his mind there is no better time than the present. The 76ers have already exceeded expectations, already defied how young teams are supposed to handle prosperity Shares

Brad Rock: Utah Jazz not good enough to skip a quarter – via deseretnews.com April 26 02:09 AM Quin Snyder says no lead is safe in an NBA playoff game. The Jazz are living proof. Shares

Sources: Kawhi meeting atop Spurs’ priorities – via espn.com April 25 08:37 AM With Gregg Popovich expected to take the lead, the Spurs plan to meet with Kawhi Leonard over the summer to gauge whether the sides can work out their differences, sources told ESPN. Shares

Draymond Green to Chris Webber: “My jewelry fits well” – via mercurynews.com April 25 01:47 PM Warriors’ all-star forward responds to Webber’s television comments Shares

NBA responds to NCAA commission’s opposition to one-and-done rule – via sports.yahoo.com April 25 12:40 PM The NBA and National Basketball Players Association issued a joint statement addressing the Commission on College Basketball’s terms. Shares