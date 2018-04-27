Breaking down the top 15 scorers in NBA playoff history

The NBA playoffs are were legends are made.

It’s also where the stars stand out and make huge plays at huge moments.

Which players have the most postseason points in NBA history? Let’s count down the top 15 to see where all the big names land on this list.

15. Dirk Nowitzki, 3,663 points

The Maverick’s legend, who has spent all 20 years of his career with Dallas, has advanced to the playoffs 15 times and has one NBA title under his belt. Dirk has averaged 25.3 points a game in the postseason.