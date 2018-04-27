USA Today Sports

NBA podcasts du jour: The ones you need to listen today

Podcasts

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

April 27 05:16 AM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. The first round of the NBA playoffs is just about over and boy was that fun. Anthony and Adam discuss Milwaukee forcing a game seven and how that series might wind up, the remaining series still left to be decided and how the teams still alive rank relative to each other. Oh, and Shaq dove under a boat. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices …
April 27 03:05 AM
ESPN’s Royce Young and Ramona Shelburne join The Woj Pod to discuss the NBA playoffs.
April 27 03:01 AM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver begin by talking all things Jazz and Thunder. Topics include: the madness of Game 4 in Utah, the ongoing struggles of Carmelo Anthony, Golliver’s slow transformation into Jazz superfan, Westbrook’s spectacular Game 4, and the week of Russ referendums on the internet. From there they move to the future of Paul George (20:00) and the potential for a Westbrook trade (25:00) …
April 27 12:47 AM

PLAYOFFS POST GAME: Boston Celtics #2 (55-27) vs. Milwaukee Bucks #7 (44-38) 8 p.m., BMO Harris Bradley Center, Milwaukee, WI.

Boston 3 Milwaukee 2

Marcus Smart returned, Semi Ojeleye shined as the Celtics completely shut off the Bucks in Boston and took a commanding 3-2 lead in the series …

April 27 12:33 AM

Keith Pompey and Marc Narducci talk about what the 76ers can expect in the next round of the playoffs.

April 26 07:51 PM
Marcus Thompson and Tim Kawakami grab their crystal balls and look into what lies ahead for the Golden State Warriors in their tough second round matchup vs. the New Orleans Pelicans. The guys also examine what exactly happened with Stolen Jacket-gate..
April 26 04:39 PM
Hall of Famer David Aldridge joins Sekou Smith to discuss the NBA playoffs, coaching vacancies around the league, the situation in San Antonio, and much more. Then John Schuhmann stops by to analyze the rise of the SIxers and their place in the East hierarchy.
April 26 03:30 PM
In this episode, Sam Vecenie chats with Cole Zwicker, where they breakdown all of the remaining playoff series, in this order: Thunder-Jazz, Cavs-Pacers, Wizards-Raptors, and Bucks-Celtics.  Then, the two of them do postmortems and offseason look-aheads for the Minnesota Timberwolves, San Antonio Spurs, and the Miami Heat.
April 26 03:28 PM
Chase was joined by Travis Thomas to take stock of the Wizards as they face a potential elimination game in Game 6. They go through the adjustments they would like to see for the Wizards to extend their season. Plus, the latest on Otto Porter’s injury, which could be more serious than we thought.
April 26 03:04 PM
April 26 12:39 PM
Golden State’s round two opponent in the NBA Playoffs may well be the hottest team remaining in the bracket. Mark Medina of the Bay Area News Group talks to the New Orleans Time-Picayune’s Pelicans beat writer Will Guillory about what promises to be an intriguing matchup, with audio from Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and star forwards Kevin Durant and Draymond Green.

