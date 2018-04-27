ESPN's Ramona Shelburne believes Joel Embiid has genius-level IQ

Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid is heading to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. The 24-year-old is clearly a special human being.

In fact, ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne said she believes that Embiid is actually a genius (via The Woj Pod):

“Has anyone ever tested his IQ? … When I talk to him, his aptitude for learning is off the charts. He can watch some highlights and just do it the next day. His understanding of our culture, his understanding of language—he’s not only conversing, he’s funny. He’s ironic.”

Shelburne also mentioned his ability to use the media to his advantage.

While many have called him a comedy genius, this is not the first time that the reporter has mentioned his intelligence. She has previously mentioned his ability to be an “effective troll” as well.

His collegiate head coach Bill Self said the big man has one of the best feels for the game and basketball intelligence that he has ever seen. Reporters who cover him have noticed this about the 24-year-old as well.

Listening to @JoelEmbiid, it's clear his basketball IQ is off the charts. Understands the state of the NBA and what needs to do. Impressive. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) September 26, 2016