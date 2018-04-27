An epic NBA offseason may be upon us and other trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Grizzlies giving Bickerstaff 3-year deal – via espn.com
April 27 12:07 AM
J.B. Bickerstaff agreed on a three-year deal to be the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources told ESPN.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry listed as questionable for Saturday’s Game 1 against New Orleans Pelicans – via nba.com
April 26 06:42 PM
Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry has been listed as questionable for Saturday’s Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the New Orleans Pelicans.
LeBron James’ block against Victor Oladipo in Game 5 should have been ruled goaltending, according to NBA – via cleveland.com
April 26 04:54 PM
LeBron James’ block against Victor Oladipo should have been called goaltending, awarding the Pacers two points.
New college basketball guidelines only strengthen a rotten, exploitative system – via theguardian.com
April 26 12:35 PM
Condoleezza Rice had the chance to change a sport that makes money off players who are often from poor backgrounds. She failed badly
How Kevin Durant, Warriors have adjusted without Steph Curry – via espn.com
April 26 10:19 AM
The Warriors have made modifications to their offense without Steph Curry. How will the team adjust when he returns?
NBA Daily: Is The NBA Heading Towards An Epic Off-Season? – via basketballinsiders.com
April 26 11:17 AM
With so many elite players heading towards less than expected post-season exits, is the NBA heading towards an epically chaotic off-season? Steve Kyler looks at some of the situations to watch.
