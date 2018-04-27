USA Today Sports

An epic NBA offseason may be upon us and other trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

April 27 12:07 AM
J.B. Bickerstaff agreed on a three-year deal to be the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies, league sources told ESPN.

April 26 06:42 PM

Golden State Warriors point guard Steph Curry has been listed as questionable for Saturday’s Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the New Orleans Pelicans.

April 26 04:54 PM
LeBron James’ block against Victor Oladipo should have been called goaltending, awarding the Pacers two points.

April 26 12:35 PM
Condoleezza Rice had the chance to change a sport that makes money off players who are often from poor backgrounds. She failed badly

April 26 10:19 AM
The Warriors have made modifications to their offense without Steph Curry. How will the team adjust when he returns?

April 26 11:17 AM
With so many elite players heading towards less than expected post-season exits, is the NBA heading towards an epically chaotic off-season? Steve Kyler looks at some of the situations to watch.

