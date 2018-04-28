Paul George's future and other trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
April 27 01:43 PM
Perhaps no single NBA playoff sequence so far has generated the buzz, controversy and nostalgia (for Cavs fans, anyway) as LeBron James’ stunning final three seconds on Wednesday. Here’s how it all unfolded.
April 28 07:05 AM
The one area Knicks brass failed to mention during their recent press conference on what they will seek in a new coach was … “A winner.” That just happens to be David Blatt’s top attribute. I…
Paul George says it’s too soon to talk Thunder future, free agency after Game 6 loss – via newsok.com
April 28 03:31 AM
APR 28, 2018 – SALT LAKE CITY – The Thunder’s 96-91 loss to Utah in Game 6 was barely 30 minutes old when Paul George had to answer the inevitable question.
Here’s one way Heat players believe team can improve significantly from within – via miamiherald.com
April 27 02:51 PM
The Heat hopes that Dion Waiters’ ankle surgery will help him get back to the efficiency he showed in the second half of the 2016-17 season.
RealGM Radio: Derek Bodner on the 76ers – via basketball.realgm.com
April 27 01:42 PM
Host Danny Leroux goes in-depth on the Philadelphia 76ers with Derek Bodner of The Athletic
Warriors’ Kevin Durant looks to keep defensive focus against Pelicans – via mercurynews.com
April 27 07:54 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND — Kevin Durant’s defensive prowess has been a constant evolution. Early in his career, the Warriors forwar…
The Miami Heat bet big on Hassan Whiteside. It appears they made a mistake. Now what? – via washingtonpost.com
April 27 01:37 PM
Finding a trade partner to take on his large contract and less-than-impressive numbers may be more than Miami can manage.
Ty Lawson’s comeback story is just beginning – via espn.com
April 27 12:04 PM
After multiple DUIs, Ty Lawson couldn’t get an NBA job last summer. A year in China revitalized his career, and now he wants to fulfill his potential.
April 27 11:17 AM
Year 4 of the Golden State Warriors’ run atop the NBA has been a bit of a grind. The champs fell off defensively this season and lost nine more games than they had in any of their other three seasons
Shaquille O’Neal, my friends, does not know a lick about the economics of gas – via sports.yahoo.com
April 27 03:12 PM
The Hall of Fame center provided the most confusing take on filling up your tank you’ll ever hear.
Bucks vs. Celtics: Giannis Antetokounmpo cements elite status with heroic Game 6 performance – via cbssports.com
April 27 10:14 AM
The Greek Freak channeled LeBron and Westbrook to force Game 7 in Boston
