12 things you may not know about Ricky Rubio

1. He was 14 when he made his pro debut in Spain He had two steals in five minutes.

2. His family owns a sports bar in his hometown.

3. He had 51 points, 24 rebounds, 12 assists and 7 steals in the final of the Under 16 European Championship.

4. He averaged 5.5 ppg in four seasons in the Euroleague.

5. Kevin Garnett gave him real-estate advice in Minneapolis.

6. He’s never been a free agent.

7. He has the best assists average of any European player in NBA history.

8. He has the worst shooting percentage among active players with at least 2,500 attempts.

9. The Jazz flew him from Spain to convince Gordon Hayward to re-sign.

10. He’s the only European player to average 7-plus assists, 4-plus rebounds and 2-plus steals in the NBA.

11. He skydived and swam with white sharks last summer.

12. He had the first playoff triple-double for the Jazz since John Stockton in 2001.