Bucks missed nearly two-thirds of shots outside paint against Celtics

The Milwaukee Bucks were eliminated from the playoffs by the Boston Celtics after a series that showcased their strengths and weaknesses.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, to no surprise, dominated in the paint all year. The 23-year-old averaged 1.07 points per paint touch, which ranked No. 4 overall among all players (minimum: 150 paint touches) during the regular season.

This is an area where the Bucks excelled during the postseason. Entering Game 7, they were 107-of-152 (70.4 percent) on attempts within five feet of the basket. No other team had been more accurate in the playoffs. And they were even more impressive (72.9 percent) in the restricted area during the first six games of the series. It’s clear this was their best approach offensively versus the Celtics.

Game plan for the Bucks: attack the rim every play and live with the results (which have generally been positive). — Matt Velazquez (@Matt_Velazquez) April 29, 2018

LeBron James (7.0) was the only Eastern Conference postseason player who averaged more field goals per game than Antetokounmpo (6.5). Milwaukee’s Jabari Parker and John Henson each ranked in the top-five for most efficient players on points-per-paint touch (minimum: 10 paint touches) during the playoffs.

The Bucks were 23-for-39 (58.9 percent) on their attempts within the paint against Celtics in Game 7. But outside of the paint, they shot 12-for-35 (34.3 percent) in the elimination game. This included going just 1-for-9 (11.1 percent) on their first 10 attempts from outside the paint on Saturday.

Bucks are getting to the rim but Cs are doing a great job of making it tough when they get there. — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) April 29, 2018

This allowed Boston to have a huge advantage, as the Bucks never found a rhythm in their season-ending loss. Even though Milwaukee was fairly good near the basket, their inability to score outside the paint led to their early exit from the postseason.