Melo will not come off the bench and other trending stories

Melo: Bench role in OKC ‘out of the question’ – via espn.com
April 28 07:31 PM
Carmelo Anthony, who is owed $28 million on the last year of his contract but can opt out, says he still has “so much left in the tank” and that he’s going to have to think about what he wants out of the rest of his career.
Thompson: Russell Westbrook is fixable — a three-step plan… – via theathletic.com
April 28 04:38 PM
Russell Westbrook has so much talent, but right now, it’s going nowhere. Here’s how his abilities can be maximized.
Relive Donovan Mitchell’s 22-point third, 38-point Game 6 (VIDEO) – via nba.nbcsports.com
April 28 04:00 PM
We don’t see players and performances like this often.
The future of the Cavs and LeBron James may come down to Game 7 – via sports.yahoo.com
April 28 02:42 AM
So this is what it comes down to for Cleveland, for LeBron James, for the future of the franchise. How many times has James pulled the Cavs’ fat from the fire, how many games has he willed them to wins? It was 121-87 in Indiana, a Game 6 beat-down by the Pacers that will send this series the 263 miles
What moves can and should the Heat make in the offseason? – via espn.com
April 24 10:55 PM
What free-agency, draft and trade decisions will the Heat face this summer? ESPN Insider Bobby Marks breaks it down.
April 26 12:42 AM
What offseason moves can and should the Timberwolves make? Bobby Marks breaks down their options.
What offseason moves can and should the Grizzlies make? – via espn.com
April 28 12:29 PM
Bobby Marks breaks down Grizzlies options now that they’ve retained JB Bickerstaff as their head coach.
What did Spoelstra have to say about Whiteside, Wade and the Heat’s season? Plenty – via miamiherald.com
April 27 01:45 PM
Coach Erik Spoelstra had plenty to say including his take on the big picture of Miami’s 44-38 regular-season finish, its first-round playoff exit and where the franchise goes from here.
