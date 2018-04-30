NBA podcasts du jour: A ton of second-round previews

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
April 30 03:01 AM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver talk through another weekend of playoff games. First, the incredible day of Rodney Hood and LeBron James in Sunday’s Cavs-Pacers Game 7. Then: Should the Raptors be the favorites in Round 2? And what did we learn about the Pacers? From there they move to the state of the Warriors (17:00), who provided a scary reality check to the rest of the NBA against the Pelicans Saturday night …
April 30 02:20 AM
In this episode, Sam Vecenie chats with Cole Zwicker about the second round of the NBA Playoffs, diving deep on each of the series. First, they run through a post-mortem of the Boston-Milwaukee series where Milwaukee was an abject mess in terms of lineups and Boston saw Al Horford, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Marcus Smart really make key differences …
April 30 01:30 AM
Derek Bodner and Rich Hofmann of The Athletic preview the Sixers’ upcoming playoff series against the Boston Celtics, and detail the keys for the Sixers to come away victorious.
April 29 09:49 PM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand. Host Josh Lloyd chats with David Locke about the Jazz's first round victory and some notes on their Round 2 matchup, then talks to Sean Woodley of Locked On Raptors about the Raps matchup with the Cavs (10:54) and finally checks in on the Cavs with Chris Manning after they overcame the Pacers in Game 7. (21:00)
