NBA podcasts du jour: A ton of second-round previews

On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver talk through another weekend of playoff games. First, the incredible day of Rodney Hood and LeBron James in Sunday’s Cavs-Pacers Game 7. Then: Should the Raptors be the favorites in Round 2? And what did we learn about the Pacers? From there they move to the state of the Warriors (17:00), who provided a scary reality check to the rest of the NBA against the Pelicans Saturday night …