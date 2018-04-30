Doris Burke has game and other trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Doris Burke Has Game – via nytimes.com
April 28 09:32 PM
The ESPN personality, the first female full-time analyst on national N.B.A. broadcasts, has broken one the highest glass ceilings in TV. So why does her status still feel so precarious?
LeBron James uses Game 7 to once again showcase his greatness, but how much more can he do? – via sports.yahoo.com
April 29 07:33 PM
The issue has plagued LeBron James in the past, leg cramps occurring sometimes in the most crucial moments of the NBA Finals. Fifteen NBA seasons in, and James appears to be in prime shape. All around him, everyone had prepared questions about his future with the Cleveland Cavaliers if a loss happened
Warriors continue defensive dominance in Game 1 against Pelicans – via mercurynews.com
April 29 01:11 PM
Want Warriors news in your inbox? Sign up for the free DubsDaily newsletter. OAKLAND – Over the last month of the regular season, the Warriors searched to find the energy necessary to contend…
Anthony Davis says what Warriors did to Pelicans was ‘an embarrassment’ – via mercurynews.com
April 29 11:17 AM
Pelicans All-Star center Anthony Davis missed all four shots he took in the second quarter
Analysis – via washingtonpost.com
April 29 12:09 PM
The best choice for the job is also the most obvious.
Tristan Thompson starts, LeBron James moves to point guard as Cavaliers go nostalgic for Game 7 – via cleveland.com
April 29 01:01 PM
Tyronn Lue starts all four players left from the 2016 Cavs title team for Game 7 on Sunday.
April 29 09:00 AM
BOSTON – Experience breeds confidence in the NBA. And, for a young player in the league, there is no better confidence-booster than that of helping your team grind through a seven-game playoff series and coming out victorious. Such was the case for many youthful members of the Boston Celtics Saturday night, as they capped off their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks with a 112-96 Game 7 win at TD Garden.
On his way out, John Wall calls out teammates, calls on front office for changes – via washingtonpost.com
April 28 08:56 PM
As Wizards enter the offseason, the point guard believes the team should find an “athletic big” and players who accept their role
