Ranking the 12 greatest Celtics of all time

The Boston Celtics are one of the most storied franchises in all of sports.

They’ve also had some of the best players to ever play the game on their teams over the years. So there’s no wonder why they’ve won an NBA best 17 championships.

Let’s count down the top 12 Celtics of all time.

12. Kevin Garnett

KG’s time in Boston was relatively brief but he made the most of six years with the Celtics as he brought a level of toughness and intensity that had been missing in Boston for a while. With his leadership the Celtics were able to win their first title since 1986 and appeared in another NBA Finals and were always keeping for the top spot in the East. Sure, he had Ray Allen and Paul Pierce by his side, but without KG the Celtics don’t come close to winning their 17th title.