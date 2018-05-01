Report: Blazers 'prefer to keep' Terry Stotts as their head coach

While the Portland Trail Blazers were rumored to potentially move on from head coach Terry Stotts, this seems to no longer be the case.

The mumurs have already started In coaching circles that 10 consecutive playoffs defeats will cost Terry Stotts his job in Portland, but league sources say Orlando would register immediate interest in Stotts if he becomes available — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 22, 2018

According to an update from Marc Stein, who originally reported that Stotts could be available, the Trail Blazers are expected to stick with their head coach (via New York Times):

“There were rumblings around the league that Stotts’ job was in jeopardy and that teams such as Orlando and Phoenix were ready to pounce if he indeed became available. But that talk has largely quieted since Portland’s early exit. The latest word in coaching circles is that the Blazers prefer to keep Stotts.”

Stotts, 60, will enter the final year of his contract next season. He has been the head coach for Portland since 2012. Prior to that, he was an assistant coach for the Dallas Mavericks, where he helped the team win an NBA title in 2011.

When there were more rumors about him leaving the Trail Blazers, many expected his assistant coaches David Vanterpool or Nate Tibbetts to receive an internal promotion to replace him. Considering he is now likely to stay, however, both are currently on the interview circuit to become a head coach elsewhere.

Vanterpool has been linked to openings with the Atlanta Hawks, Orlando Magic and Charlotte Hornets. Tibbetts has also been linked to the vacancy with the Hawks.

Could a return of Jay Triano to the Trail Blazers make sense? https://t.co/ivjkMmm4xg #RipCity — NBC Sports Northwest (@NBCSNorthwest) April 30, 2018

If one of the assistants is hired as a head coach elsewhere, Stotts is an experienced coach who has connections around the league to find a replacement.

Jay Triano, who was the interim coach for the Phoenix Suns, has coached alongside Stotts before. Keith Smart, an assistant coach for the Memphis Grizzlies, worked with the Portland head coach when Stotts was an assistant coach with the Golden State Warriors.

Stotts, meanwhile, has coached plenty of players-turned-coaches including Jamaal Magloire (who is a former assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors), Jacque Vaughn (who currently works for the Brooklyn Nets), Rafer Alston (Minnesota Timberwolves), Sam Cassell (Los Angeles Clippers) and Vin Baker (Milwaukee Bucks). Stotts has also worked with Darvin Ham, the former NBA player who is in consideration for a head coaching job with the Hawks (among others).