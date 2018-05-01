Sixers lay an egg and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

May 01 12:11 AM

The Sixers lost an ugly one to the Celtics in game one of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. When we say ugly, it was mostly the Sixers who were ugly. Bad defense, missed shots, questionable decisions from the coach, just a disaster all around. Mike is pretty mad, it’s one of his best performances.

