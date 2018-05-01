USA Today Sports

Sixers lay an egg and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!

May 01 03:37 AM

Listen to Boston Celtics Post Game Show | Powered by CLNS Radio episodes free, on demand. PLAYOFFS POST GAME: Boston Celtics #2 (55-27) vs. Philadelphia 76ers #3 (52-30) 8 p.m., TD Garden, Boston, MA.

GAME 1

For the 20th time in NBA history the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers face off in the playoffs, renewing their rivalry in this Eastern Conference Semifinal series between two young up and coming teams …

May 01 12:29 AM

BOSTON — Keith Pompey and Marcus Hayes dissect Monday night’s 117-101  Game 1 loss to the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

A Total Disaster: Sixers Lose Game One To Celtics – via rightstorickysanchez.com

May 01 12:11 AM
The Sixers lost an ugly one to the Celtics in game one of the Eastern Conference Semifinals. When we say ugly, it was mostly the Sixers who were ugly. Bad defense, missed shots, questionable decisions from the coach, just a disaster all around. Mike is pretty mad, it’s one of his best performances.
JJ Redick – via bleacherreport.com

April 30 11:00 PM
There’s no rest for the wicked and that’s how JJ Redick is able to join The Full 48 between playoff games, home life, and hosting a pod of his own! JJ speaks to Howard about the Sixers’ current playoff run and team culture, coach Brett Brown, the Clippers’ failure to win a championship, why the term “veteran leadership” is so distasteful to him ……
April 30 10:19 PM
Andrew Han, Kevin Pelton, Ohm Youngmisuk, Nick Friedell and Royce Young autopsy the Thundersa�� season (2:40), thoughts on the Rockets-Jazz series (9:40), the Warriors-Pelicans (21:45), the Raptors-Cavs series (30:35) and the Celtics-Sixers in round two (43:35).
April 30 03:06 PM
The Ringer’s John Gonzalez sits down with Juliet Litman and Chris Ryan to react to the Cleveland Cavaliers edging out the Indiana Pacers in Game 7 (3:40) and the Houston Rockets dominating the Utah Jazz (19:14). Then they preview the series between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers (25:27) and question the viability of the Oklahoma City Thunder’s future after they were bounced out of the first round (36:16) …
April 30 03:05 PM
The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor and Jonathan Tjarks are joined by Zach Kram to discuss the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks going to Game 7 (2:39), the three series going into Game 6 (13:16), and the Golden State Warriors and New Orleans Pelicans tipping off in the first game of the second round (40:42).
April 30 03:04 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Ryan and Justin Verrier are joined by Haley O’Shaughnessy, Jason Concepcion, and Paolo Uggetti to react to the night’s quadruple header and answer a few mailbag questions.
April 30 03:01 PM
The Ringer’s Juliet Litman and Chris Ryan discuss LeBron’s social media presence during the playoffs (1:30), fresh-out-of-prison Meek Mill attending the Philadelphia 76ers game (12:30), and Hassan Whiteside (16:55). Then they discuss Kevin Durant’s move to Malibu (28:35) and Chris Paul selling his Houston home (31:30).
April 30 08:07 AM
Shaquille O’Neal breaks down his NBA curfew rule, how he says 2am when you’re playing a good team but no curfew when you’re playing against “bums”, and that even carries over into the Playoffs …

