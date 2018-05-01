Swearing in the NBA and other trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
A Polyglot N.B.A. Swears by One Thing: That Call Was #@!& – via nytimes.com
April 30 09:16 AM
With the influx of international players has come a milieu of swearing on the court in many languages, confounding referees who are often the target.
Lowe: Russell Westbrook can’t be OKC’s entire system anymore – via espn.com
April 30 12:30 PM
There’s something wrong with the Thunder star launching 43 shots in an elimination game. Zach Lowe examines what to do about too much Russ.
Kevin Love teams up with DeMar DeRozan in NBA’s powerful ‘Mental Health Matters’ PSA to debut Tuesday – via cleveland.com
April 30 02:14 PM
A few months ago, Love penned a piece for the Player’s Tribune disclosing his battle with panic attacks, hoping to change the stigma preventing professional athletes from discussing and embracing a problem that affects them as commonly as it does the general population.
The team getting in the way of Knicks’ path to Budenholzer – via nypost.com
April 30 09:28 PM
If the Knicks’ top two coaching desires are Mike Budenholzer and David Fizdale, that doesn’t necessarily guarantee they snare either. Fizdale has interviewed with Atlanta, Charlotte and Phoenix. An…
Lowe: First look at the NBA’s new virtual courts – via espn.com
April 30 12:04 PM
Zach Lowe gives his take on the bold new court designs for the NBA 2K League.
Nets owner being sued by Russian Olympics whistleblower – via nypost.com
April 30 10:18 PM
Nets owner Mikhail Prokhorov has been sued in New York State Court by Grigory Rodchenkov, the whistleblower who exposed Russian cheating at the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics. “With today’s filings, th…
Steve Kerr says Shaun Livingston has been a ‘perfect fit’ with the Warriors – via mercurynews.com
April 30 06:15 PM
Shaun Livingston is making a big impact on the Warriors during the playoffs.
Heat’s Pat Riley dishes on Wade, Ellington, Richardson, James Johnson and more – via miamiherald.com
April 30 12:54 PM
Heat coach Pat Riley discussed Josh Richardson, Justise Winslow, James Johnson and several of the Heat’s other players in a Monday press conference.
April 30 09:52 AM
Indiana, which overachieved all season relative to NBA insiders’ expectations, got a real booby prize for its trouble. The Pacers snagged the No. 5 seed in the Eastern Conference and immediately
Trajan Langdon on CSKA Moscow – via eurohoops.net
April 30 01:16 PM
Nothing Will Change Until Ted Wants It To Change – via truthaboutit.net
April 29 04:41 PM
In 2017 after Toronto was swept by Cleveland in the playoffs, general manager Masai Ujiri famously said the team needs a culture change. They went on to change their style, improve their bench and grab the No. 1 seed in the East. After the Raptors handed the Wizards a disappointing first round loss on Friday, David
20 years after Michael Jordan push-off, Bryon Russell feels Utah Jazz should retire his jersey – via deseretnews.com
April 30 02:51 PM
Russell currently lives peacefully on the outskirts of Los Angeles with his wife and three kids while running a private business in the area. He hasn’t formally asked to see his jersey elevated, but feels he’s deserving.
Why Warriors & others in NBA are optimistic about Stephen Curry’s return – via mercurynews.com
April 30 10:34 AM
The Warriors and those around the NBA expect Stephen Curry to be his normal self once he returns.
Morning Tip Mailbag: Your questions on Kawhi Leonard’s future, the Atlanta Hawks and more – via nba.com
April 30 12:24 PM
A series of good questions follows. From Collin Iheanacho:
… Can you give insight to the Hawks situation? What’s the plan and how long will (Tony) Ressler’s patience last for the rebuild?
Sources: Wesley Matthews exercises $18.6 million option to stay with Mavs – via sports.yahoo.com
April 30 11:36 AM
Dallas Mavericks guard Wesley Matthews has exercised his $18.6 million player option for the 2018-19 season, league sources told Yahoo Sports.
