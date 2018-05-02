Raptors collapse and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

May 01 12:46 PM

Golden State has weathered the storm, advancing into the second round of the playoffs without superstar point guard Stephen Curry. Now that Curry seems poised to return, what will the Warriors plan be for him? Mark Medina of the Bay Area News Group goes one on one with Warriors assistant Bruce Fraser to get those details, plus you’ll hear from head coach Steve Kerr, and Curry’s teammates Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Shaun Livingston.