Raptors collapse and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

May 02 05:25 AM
Booz and Nate are back to take a look at the NBA Playoffs, tell some stories about celebrities that caused them to be starstruck while playing and some personal advice for the Cavs Tristan Thompson. All that and more in today’s episode of Holdat with Carlos Boozer and Nate Robinson.
Game 2 recap, Pelicans series – via theathletic.com
May 02 04:37 AM
Steph Curry returned and the Warriors won again. They’re up 2-0 on the Pelicans. Marcus Thompson joins to discuss Curry’s big night, Draymond Green’s mega postseason, the likelihood this series is a sweep and what lies ahead.
LOCKED ON NBA–5/2/18–Raptors Collapse in the 4th Quarter; Warriors go up 2-0 on the Pelicans; What will Paul George do; Previewing Jazz/Rockets from Locked on NBA
May 02 04:13 AM
Jake Madison (@NolaJake) and John Karalis (RedsArmy_John) recap Toronto's OT loss to Cleveland, the Warriors going up 2-0 on the Pelicans, preview game 2 between Utah and Houston, and talk about Paul George's situation in OKC.
May 02 03:53 AM
Also, Donatas Urbonas on Ball Family’s Lithuanian Exit
May 01 11:28 PM
Brian, Michael and Rich analyze the C’s impressive win over the Sixers in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals, what adjustments are on the way for Game 2, and whether the C’s strong start is a flash in the pan or the start of a drawn out series.
May 01 07:08 PM
Insider Sam Amick talks with Larry Coon, the league’s preeminent expert on the collective bargaining agreement, a longtime NBA writer and the founder of The Sports Business Classroom event that takes place every July at Las Vegas Summer League. Sam and Larry discuss the story behind his famous CBA FAQ, the behind-the-scenes discussions he frequently has with league executives about key roster moves, and the ways in which he’s paying it forward by way of The Sports Business Classroom.
Larry Coon, The Sports Business Classroom – via usatoday.com
May 01 07:08 PM
Here They Don’t Come: The Celtics Bulldoze the Sixers | The Ringer NBA Show (Ep. 259) – via theringer.com
May 01 05:03 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Vernon and Kevin O’Connor react to the Boston Celtics’ convincing victory over the Philadelphia 76ers (1:19), debate whether LeBron could carry the Cleveland Cavaliers past the Toronto Raptors (41:46), and gauge the New Orleans Pelicans’ chances to make the series competitive against the Golden State Warriors (1:01:00).
LOCKED ON NBA – Boston Beats Philly, More Kawhi Drama, and Can the Raptors Stop LeBron? from Locked on NBA
May 01 04:44 PM
Listen to Locked on NBA episodes free, on demand.
May 01 12:46 PM
Golden State has weathered the storm, advancing into the second round of the playoffs without superstar point guard Stephen Curry. Now that Curry seems poised to return, what will the Warriors plan be for him? Mark Medina of the Bay Area News Group goes one on one with Warriors assistant Bruce Fraser to get those details, plus you’ll hear from head coach Steve Kerr, and Curry’s teammates Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, and Shaun Livingston.
