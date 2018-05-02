Nick Calathes eyeing NBA return and other trending stories

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

May 01 08:44 AM
What’s behind the tension between the Spurs and Kawhi Leonard’s camp? And how will the NBA’s most fascinating mystery end?

May 01 05:53 PM
Guard Nick Calathes, who spent two seasons with the Grizzlies before moving to the EuroLeague in 2015, is planning a return to the NBA this summer, sources said.

May 02 01:59 AM
Cavs reserve center Kendrick Perkins and entertainer Drake, an ambassador for the Raptors, got into heated exchanges during and after Cleveland’s Game 1 win in Toronto.

May 01 09:48 PM
Quinn Cook has matured a lot over the years. He said all of the lessons he’s learned have allowed him to be such a great teammate today.

May 01 08:00 PM
The Knicks reportedly wrapped up their extensive interview process and hope to have their hire by the end of the week.

May 01 02:07 PM
It’s official: Don Nelson remains an innovator and experimenter, no matter what field he’s working in or what he’s trying to cultivate.

May 01 01:36 PM
On the heels of the coach and GM’s postseason comments, Jon and Britt break down the precious few options to improve an expensive team.

