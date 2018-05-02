Twitter Q&A: Coaching predictions, Kawhi Leonard's future, Kevin Love trade ideas, 76ers' offseason plan and more

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy and Bryan Kalbrosky answer questions that listeners submitted on Twitter. Time-stamps for each question are below.

2:15: Which candidate is the perfect fit for each head coaching vacancy? Alex and Bryan say who the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, New York Knicks and Milwaukee Bucks should hire.

18:45: What are some possible trade destinations for Kevin Love? The Portland Trail Blazers are often mentioned, but what other teams make sense?

24:05: Royce Young of ESPN said after the Oklahoma City Thunder’s loss that Paul George’s poor shooting in Game 6 could actually work in OKC’s favor in free agency. What do you think?

28:40: What do you guys think of how the Philadelphia 76ers match up with the Boston Celtics? Who will win the series?

33:40: If you were running the 76ers, what would you be willing to trade to acquire Kawhi Leonard this offseason? What should be the 76ers’ top priority this offseason?

44:40: Does this trade make sense: Andrew Wiggins for either CJ McCollum or Damian Lillard?

47:55: What can the Washington Wizards do to improve their roster this summer?

49:30: If the Golden State Warriors don’t win the title this year, was the contract they gave to Steph Curry a mistake?

