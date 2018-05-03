Luka Doncic won't work out for NBA teams and other trending stories

Golden State Warriors’ next opponent will be – Kendrick Lamar? – via mercurynews.com May 02 07:06 PM If Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans somehow manage to win a game, then Game 5 of the playoff series is scheduled for May 8 at Oracle Arena – the same day that Lamar plays the venue. Shares

Key takeaways from Sam Presti’s season-ending news conference – via newsok.com May 02 07:39 PM MAY 2, 2018 – As he was walking out of his final media availability of the season, Thunder general manager Sam Presti told a story. Shares

Bulpett: Sixers’ Amir Johnson knows his former teammates on Celtics are still able to win series – via bostonherald.com May 02 08:42 AM The 76ers may have been caught a bit off guard by the way the Celtics hit them with a concerted attack in Game 1 Monday. They may have looked at the host’s roster depleted by the loss of All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward — and then by the injury-induced absence of Jaylen Brown in the series opener — and reasoned that, while the C’s would put up a valiant fight, this game and the series were theirs for the taking. Shares

Lue: Cavs to stick with Love as starting center – via espn.com May 02 03:41 PM The Cleveland Cavaliers will stick with Kevin Love as their starting center despite his struggles this postseason. Shares

Kevin Love will remain at center against Jonas Valanciunas, but Jeff Green could help him – via cleveland.com May 02 02:27 PM Starting Kevin Love against Toronto’s Jonas Valanciunas would seem like the glaring thing Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue needs to change from Game 1 to Game 2 — but it’s not happening. Shares