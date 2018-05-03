USA Today Sports

Luka Doncic won't work out for NBA teams and other trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

May 02 12:03 PM
Donovan Mitchell and Ben Simmons are two of the best rookies in years. Kevin Pelton examines which one has been more valuable.

May 02 06:25 PM
David Fizdale has gained serious traction among New York Knicks officials to become the franchise’s next head coach.

May 02 10:11 AM
Even without individual workouts, Real Madrid guard Luka Doncic is expected to be a top-five pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, or perhaps No. 1 overall.

May 02 07:06 PM
If Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans somehow manage to win a game, then Game 5 of the playoff series is scheduled for May 8 at Oracle Arena – the same day that Lamar plays the venue.

May 02 07:29 PM
In the Warriors’ Game 2 win over New Orleans, Warriors forward Kevin Durant initially did not shoot well during Stephen Curry’s return.

May 01 07:18 PM
On the latest episode of “Posting Up,” USA Today’s Sam Amick discusses the Western Conference playoffs, Paul George’s future and what’s happening with the Portland Trail Blazers.

May 02 07:39 PM
MAY 2, 2018 – As he was walking out of his final media availability of the season, Thunder general manager Sam Presti told a story.

May 02 08:42 AM
The 76ers may have been caught a bit off guard by the way the Celtics hit them with a concerted attack in Game 1 Monday. They may have looked at the host’s roster depleted by the loss of All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward — and then by the injury-induced absence of Jaylen Brown in the series opener — and reasoned that, while the C’s would put up a valiant fight, this game and the series were theirs for the taking.

May 02 12:06 PM
JaVale McGee said this season has been a rollercoaster ride. He’s had to adjust to being in and out of the rotation.

May 02 03:31 PM
The playoffs have not been kind to Jordan Clarkson.

May 02 03:41 PM
The Cleveland Cavaliers will stick with Kevin Love as their starting center despite his struggles this postseason.

May 02 02:27 PM
Starting Kevin Love against Toronto’s Jonas Valanciunas would seem like the glaring thing Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue needs to change from Game 1 to Game 2 — but it’s not happening.

May 02 02:06 PM
MAY 2, 2018 – Billy Donovan will return for his fourth season as the Thunder’s head coach, general manager Sam Presti said on Wednesday.

