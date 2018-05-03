Luka Doncic won't work out for NBA teams and other trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Which rookie postseason star is the real ROY? – via espn.com
May 02 12:03 PM
Donovan Mitchell and Ben Simmons are two of the best rookies in years. Kevin Pelton examines which one has been more valuable.
Sources: David Fizdale gains traction in search for next Knicks head coach – via sports.yahoo.com
May 02 06:25 PM
David Fizdale has gained serious traction among New York Knicks officials to become the franchise’s next head coach.
Luka Doncic won’t work out for teams ahead of NBA Draft, agent tells SN – via sportingnews.com
May 02 10:11 AM
Even without individual workouts, Real Madrid guard Luka Doncic is expected to be a top-five pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, or perhaps No. 1 overall.
Golden State Warriors’ next opponent will be – Kendrick Lamar? – via mercurynews.com
May 02 07:06 PM
If Anthony Davis and the New Orleans Pelicans somehow manage to win a game, then Game 5 of the playoff series is scheduled for May 8 at Oracle Arena – the same day that Lamar plays the venue.
NBA playoffs: How Kevin Durant adjusted to Stephen Curry’s return – via mercurynews.com
May 02 07:29 PM
In the Warriors’ Game 2 win over New Orleans, Warriors forward Kevin Durant initially did not shoot well during Stephen Curry’s return.
NBA Podcast: USA Today’s Sam Amick on the West playoffs, what’s next for Paul George and Portland – via washingtonpost.com
May 01 07:18 PM
On the latest episode of “Posting Up,” USA Today’s Sam Amick discusses the Western Conference playoffs, Paul George’s future and what’s happening with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Key takeaways from Sam Presti’s season-ending news conference – via newsok.com
May 02 07:39 PM
MAY 2, 2018 – As he was walking out of his final media availability of the season, Thunder general manager Sam Presti told a story.
Bulpett: Sixers’ Amir Johnson knows his former teammates on Celtics are still able to win series – via bostonherald.com
May 02 08:42 AM
The 76ers may have been caught a bit off guard by the way the Celtics hit them with a concerted attack in Game 1 Monday. They may have looked at the host’s roster depleted by the loss of All-Stars Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward — and then by the injury-induced absence of Jaylen Brown in the series opener — and reasoned that, while the C’s would put up a valiant fight, this game and the series were theirs for the taking.
JaVale McGee has a unique way of venting his frustrations – via mercurynews.com
May 02 12:06 PM
JaVale McGee said this season has been a rollercoaster ride. He’s had to adjust to being in and out of the rotation.
Jordan Clarkson vows to ‘find my way’ for Cavaliers after poor showing in playoffs so far – via cleveland.com
May 02 03:31 PM
The playoffs have not been kind to Jordan Clarkson.
Lue: Cavs to stick with Love as starting center – via espn.com
May 02 03:41 PM
The Cleveland Cavaliers will stick with Kevin Love as their starting center despite his struggles this postseason.
Kevin Love will remain at center against Jonas Valanciunas, but Jeff Green could help him – via cleveland.com
May 02 02:27 PM
Starting Kevin Love against Toronto’s Jonas Valanciunas would seem like the glaring thing Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue needs to change from Game 1 to Game 2 — but it’s not happening.
Billy Donovan to return as Thunder coach – via newsok.com
May 02 02:06 PM
MAY 2, 2018 – Billy Donovan will return for his fourth season as the Thunder’s head coach, general manager Sam Presti said on Wednesday.
