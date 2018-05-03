Donovan Mitchell celebrated Joe Ingles' three-pointer before it landed

Utah Jazz rookie guard Donovan Mitchell celebrated an eventual assist to Joe Ingles before the wing actually connected on the long-range shot.

It’s easy to understand why Mitchell expected the shot to go in on Wednesday night. Ingles is 5-for-9 (55.6 percent) on three-pointers after passes from Mitchell during the postseason. It’s a slight improvement over their connection during the regular season, when Ingles shot 54-for-123 (43.9 percent) after passes from the rookie that led to three-point shot attempts.

Mitchell has found Ingles more often (21.0 percent frequency) than any other player on the Jazz. This led to 53 assists (or 0.7 per game) in the regular season, and 1.0 assist per game in the playoffs.

During the regular season, Mitchell connected with Ingles on 7.8 passes per game. That number has increased to 8.1 passes per game in the playoffs.

Mitchell brings it around the back and finds Ingles for three! pic.twitter.com/cxkAQJihtI — NBA Australia (@NBA_AU) April 8, 2018

When the rookie has played in isolation but the defense commits and he has passed to a spot-up shooter, teammates are currently averaging 1.21 points per possession. They have also made half their baskets on this play type, which ranks in the top 10 (minimum: 15 possessions) among all players.

The two players have a special bond, which has led to many open buckets for Ingles, who is under contract for three more years with Utah. This duo should only continue to improve the longer they play together.