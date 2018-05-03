Jazz have the highest turnover rate among all teams in the postseason

The Houston Rockets should know that this young Utah Jazz team has a higher turnover rate than any other team in the playoffs so far.

During the regular season, the Jazz averaged 14.7 turnovers per game. This has jumped to 15.8 turnovers per game in the postseason. Ricky Rubio (3.0) and Donovan Mitchell (2.9) both rank in the top 10 for most turnovers per game among Western Conference guards this postseason.

The Jazz have the highest TOV% of any team in the playoffs. That surprised me. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) May 3, 2018

During the regular season, Utah’s turnover percentage (15.0 percent) was the fifth-worst in the Western Conference. Their assist-to-turnover rate (1.53) in the regular season was seventh-worst in the West. Also, their turnover rate when running pick-and-roll plays for the ballhandler (17.9 percent) was the third-worst in the NBA, per Synergy Sports.

On post-up opportunities during the regular season, they turned the ball over more often than all but five teams in the league (15.8 percent). Only two teams turned the ball over in transition more often than Utah (14.5 percent).

#Jazz turned the ball over twice as frequently as #Rockets but not that deleterious in comparison — Utah 17 turnovers which Houston turned into 12 points while Rockets 8 turnovers turned into 13 points by Utah — Bill Herenda (@billherenda) May 3, 2018

These numbers have only gotten worse since the start of the playoffs. Utah has turned the ball over more often (15.2 percent) than any other team in the postseason thus far, and their assist-to-turnover rate (1.32) is the lowest of any team remaining in the playoffs.

No team has turned the ball over more often on pick-and-roll plays for the ballhandler (24.5 percent) in the playoffs than Utah. Their turnover rate when posting up (23.1 percent) is also the worst among all teams in the postseason.

The biggest culprit here has been Dante Exum, whose turnover rate (25.3) is the highest of anyone left in the postseason who has averaged more than 10 minutes per game. His assist-to-turnover rate (0.64) is the second-worst when looking at all guards who have appeared in six or more games.

Your 2nd round leaders in lost-ball turnovers (losing your dribble):

Anthony Davis: 9

Dante Exum: 8

Kevin Durant: 8

Joel Embiid: 8

Jayson Tatum: 8 — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) May 3, 2018

His turnover percentage as the ballhandler in a pick-and-roll (46.2 percent) is worse than every other player in the playoffs except Milwaukee’s Malcolm Brogdon.

Rudy Gobert has an abnormally high turnover rate (15.6 percent) thus far too. Royce O’Neale (14.6 percent) has also struggled to hold onto the ball in the playoffs.

Gobert has turned the ball over on three of his nine post-up possessions in the postseason. Boston’s Greg Monroe is the only player in the playoffs who has had as many opportunities and a higher turnover rate when posting up.

Among players who have had at least 15 fastbreak possessions, O’Neale has turned the ball over while in transition more often (17.6 percent) than all but three players.

The Jazz have 66 turnovers from bad passes or lost dribble turnovers in the playoffs so far. The next closest is Golden State with 50. — Hardwood Paroxysm (@HPbasketball) May 3, 2018

While this problem was not enough to cost them their first-round series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, it could become a huge issue if it continues against the Rockets.

Houston has allowed the fewest turnovers per game (9.3) among all teams in the postseason thus far. Still, the Jazz managed to even their series against the Rockets (and steal home-court advantage) with an impressive Game 2 victory.