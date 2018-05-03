What went wrong with the Wizards this season and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
May 03 03:01 AM
On today’s show, Ben Golliver catches up with SI senior writer Lee Jenkins to discuss Lee’s recent cover story on the Houston Rockets …
May 02 07:44 PM
Marcus Thompson and Tim Kawakami endure a quick turnaround to talk about the buzz surrounding Game 2 of the Warriors-Pelicans series. Before heading off to New Orleans, the duo chat about Stephen Curry’s return and evaluating Steve Kerr and staff’s…
Ep. 55 – Stephen Jackson on Charles Barkley, LeBron, Cavs, Warriors & Kawhi – via Chris Broussard
May 02 06:46 PM
Former NBA champion Stephen Jackson joins the show to discuss Kawhi Leonard & his relationship with the Spurs, Jackson’s path to the NBA, the Rockets vs. the Warriors and who will win the NBA championship.
May 02 03:18 PM
Chase and Chris are back (finally) with an extensive recap of the 2017-18 season and what went wrong. They go through all the reasons why this season fell short of their expectations and what needs to be changed to prevent it from happening again.
Steph Curry Is Super-Back, Drake vs. Perk, and New Wrinkles in the Kawhi Saga | Sources Say – via theringer.com
May 02 02:24 PM
The Ringer’s Juliet Litman and Chris Ryan are joined by Shea Serrano to discuss the Raptors’ LeBron-sized curse (2:20) and the return of Stephen Curry (13:00) before launching into the beefs surrounding the NBA playoffs (14:28). Then they examine the current state of the rift between Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs (25:20).
Twitter Q&A: Predicting NBA Coaching Hires, Kawhi Leonard’s Future, Kevin Love Trade Ideas, What the 76ers Should Do This Summer (Ep. 71) – via HoopsHype.com
May 02 02:17 PM
On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy and Bryan Kalbrosky discuss each of the head coaching openings, Kawhi Leonard’s future, possible trade ideas involving Kevin Love, whether the Philadelphia 76ers should make a splashy move this summer or stand pat, and much more.
May 02 12:00 PM
This is a two part episode. First, Sam Vecenie chats with Fred Katz to break down what happened with the Oklahoma City Thunder this season. Why did they fail and end up falling in the first round of the playoffs? What happens now, what with Paul George being a free agent and Carmelo Anthony being…well, Melo. Then, Sam chats with Cole Zwicker, where they break down what happened with Milwaukee, Indiana, and Washington …
How The Celtics And Rockets Won Handily – via bballbreakdown.com
May 02 09:42 AM
Coach Nick welcomed on the show BBALLBREAKDOWN Senior Writer Bryan Toporek to discuss the Sixers issues in Game 1. Associate editor of Salt City Hoops Dan Clayton broke down how the Jazz brokedown in their opener. And Best Friend of the Breakdown Jared Weiss (The Athletic) joins us to discuss the Rockets and the Celtics.…
Comments