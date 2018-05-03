What went wrong with the Wizards this season and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

May 02 12:00 PM

This is a two part episode. First, Sam Vecenie chats with Fred Katz to break down what happened with the Oklahoma City Thunder this season. Why did they fail and end up falling in the first round of the playoffs? What happens now, what with Paul George being a free agent and Carmelo Anthony being…well, Melo. Then, Sam chats with Cole Zwicker, where they break down what happened with Milwaukee, Indiana, and Washington …