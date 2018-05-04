USA Today Sports

With Kevin Hart making his presence felt at the 76ers-Celtics Eastern Conference semifinals, let’s take a look at some of the NBA’s biggest celebrity fans, starting with the comedian himself.

Kevin Hart

The movie star, who also showed up on the field after the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, has been courtside frequently lately. Hart was born and raised in Philadelphia.

Drake

Drake, a Toronto native, has been on an emotional roller coaster during the 2018 playoffs. Over the last few weeks, he’s seen his Raptors experience extreme highs and lows.

