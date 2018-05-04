Pelicans will have shaving stations to honor beardless Niko Mirotic

In the weirdest basketball news of the day, the New Orleans Pelicans are encouraging fans to shave their beards at the Smoothie King Center.

The Pelicans are installing a Nikola Mirotic shaving station at today's game pic.twitter.com/XBPukJPSlN — Will Guillory (@WillGuillory) May 4, 2018

Here is a portion of the press release that was sent out this morning about Nikola Mirotic, who dominated after he changed his look (via The Advocate):

“Nikola Mirotic has been on a hot streak ever since shaving his beard … the Niko shaved beard is now a key component to the Pelicans’ success. Fans will be encouraged to shave their beards in support of beardless Niko.”

His teammate Jrue Holiday has said that the “only thing he cares about” is Mirotic’s beard. Other teammates have told him not to return to the locker room if he has grown it back.

It makes sense considering the team won nine consecutive games after he debuted the new look. Mirotic averaged 22.4 points with 10 rebounds per game while shooting 56.6 percent from the field and 46.4 percent from long range during that span.

He discussed the decision to try something new in a recent interview (via The Ringer):

“I wasn’t playing well. Two weeks ago, I couldn’t find myself, and I couldn’t get the rhythm of my shot. So, the [shaving] was a little superstitious too.”

This is not the first time that Mirotic has worked with Gilette as a sponsor. He previously tweeted about the company and referred to his decision to get rid of his beard as a strategy.

In fact, he has an official endorsement deal with Gilette and has even told reporters with facial hair to use their blades.

A playoff beard is superstition. A clean shave is strategy. Show me how you raise your game with a @Gillette #cleanshave #GillettePartner pic.twitter.com/yrEfqB82wh — Nikola Mirotic (@threekola) April 27, 2018