76ers' Ben Simmons is one of NBA's worst shooters off the dribble

Philadelphia 76ers point forward Ben Simmons is one of the most impressive young players in the NBA, but he struggled in his most recent game.

He is a generational talent who can score near the rim with ease and set up teammates for easy baskets since he’s one of the best passers in recent memory. There’s a lot to love about his skill set and the 21-year-old still has plenty of time to develop, so he should be able to improve some of the weaker aspects of his game. His jump shot and, more specifically, his ability to shoot off the dribble could use work.

During the regular season, the rookie was 127-of-161 (78.9 percent) on all field goal attempts without a dribble. This was the best among all players (minimum: 100 field goal attempts) in the NBA. Simmons is 11-for-15 (73.3 percent) in the postseason on his attempts without a dribble.

Until Ben Simmons decides to shoot off the dribble, the Sixers have zero players that consistently create off the bounce. This offense becomes a clogged toilet far too often with Redick or Saric shooting off balance 3s. — Micah Adams (@MicahAdams13) May 4, 2018

Simmons, however, has averaged 3.68 dribbles per touch in the postseason and he averaged 3.53 dribbles per touch in the regular season.

When he dribbles, his shooting percentage takes a significant dip. He was 72-of-118 (61.0 percent) after one dribble and 65-of-130 (50.0 percent) after two dribbles. When he took between three-to-six dribbles, he shot 190-for-364 (52.2 percent). He was also 82-of-164 (50.0 percent) after seven or more dribbles.

Since the postseason began, Simmons has been 4-for-14 (28.6 percent) after one dribble. Only two players in the playoffs have been worse thus far. He is 4-for-8 (50.0 percent) after two dribbles and 15-for-24 (62.5 percent) after three-to-six dribbles. The rookie is 5-for-14 (35.7 percent) after at least seven dribbles.

When including the postseason, he averages just 1.2 points per game on jump shots off the dribble — which is lower than all 130 players with at least 100 opportunities except for LaMarcus Aldridge and Kelly Oubre Jr.

Simmons is 50-for-155 (32.3 percent) on all jump shots off the dribble. He has averaged just 0.64 points per possession, which ranks worse than all but three players in the league (minimum: 100 possessions),

The point forward is 3-for-10 (30.0 percent) on jump shots off the dribble while in the playoffs, averaging 0.60 PPP. This ranks 52nd out of the 61 players who have had as many opportunities.

It’s something he will need to address in his offseason workouts as he continues to add weapons to his already amazing offensive arsenal.