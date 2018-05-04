The Knicks have a new head coach and other trending stories

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

May 03 05:58 PM
David Fizdale, after meeting with Knicks owner James Dolan on Thursday, has agreed to become the team’s new head coach, sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

May 03 12:03 PM
While the grades on media are below average, the commitment to progress indicates a brighter future for the sports media landscape.

May 03 10:49 PM
After Charles Barkley apologized for saying that he’d like to punch Draymond Green in the face, Kevin Durant said he’s not buying it.

May 03 10:04 PM
The thinking all along was that Love’s versatility, in a matchup better suited for him than Round One, would be too much for Toronto. And it was.

May 03 08:09 PM
Patrick McCaw sustained a terrifying back injury in a game against the Sacramento Kings on March 31.

May 03 07:04 PM
Warriors forward Draymond Green spoke to The Bay Area News Group about his career with the former New Orleans Hornets.

May 03 04:38 PM
Well, this can’t be great for Markelle Fultz’s confidence.

May 03 09:55 AM
Held back by hip injuries early in his career, Kevon Looney has emerged as a force for the Warriors, but will that lead to his departure?

May 03 11:21 AM
LeBron James sounded like an arbiter in the Kevin Love-center debate.

May 03 11:37 AM
The calls and the texts Walter McCarty received when he was named the coach at Evansville turned…

May 03 09:29 AM
TNT analyst Charles Barkley apologized on the air about saying he wanted to punch Warriors forward Draymond Green.

