The Knicks have a new head coach and other trending stories

Sources: Fizdale agrees to deal to coach Knicks – via espn.com
May 03 05:58 PM
David Fizdale, after meeting with Knicks owner James Dolan on Thursday, has agreed to become the team’s new head coach, sources tell ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.
Sports media diversity report card – via espn.com
May 03 12:03 PM
While the grades on media are below average, the commitment to progress indicates a brighter future for the sports media landscape.
Kevin Durant doesn’t buy Charles Barkley’s apology to Draymond Green – via mercurynews.com
May 03 10:49 PM
After Charles Barkley apologized for saying that he’d like to punch Draymond Green in the face, Kevin Durant said he’s not buying it.
Tyronn Lue deserves credit for sticking to Kevin Love plan, unlocking Cavaliers offense – via cleveland.com
May 03 10:04 PM
The thinking all along was that Love’s versatility, in a matchup better suited for him than Round One, would be too much for Toronto. And it was.
Warriors’ Patrick McCaw is cleared for modified on-court shooting and dribbling drills – via mercurynews.com
May 03 08:09 PM
Patrick McCaw sustained a terrifying back injury in a game against the Sacramento Kings on March 31.
NBA playoffs: How David West’s time in New Orleans shaped his career, philanthropy – via mercurynews.com
May 03 07:04 PM
Warriors forward Draymond Green spoke to The Bay Area News Group about his career with the former New Orleans Hornets.
Dr. J thinks the 76ers probably should’ve drafted Jayson Tatum over Markelle Fultz – via sports.yahoo.com
May 03 04:38 PM
Well, this can’t be great for Markelle Fultz’s confidence.
Is Kevon Looney playing himself out of the Warriors’… – via theathletic.com
May 03 09:55 AM
Held back by hip injuries early in his career, Kevon Looney has emerged as a force for the Warriors, but will that lead to his departure?
LeBron James says Cavaliers coaches are listening to Kevin Love – via cleveland.com
May 03 11:21 AM
LeBron James sounded like an arbiter in the Kevin Love-center debate.
Kentucky alum Walter McCarty is using the Butler Way to help… – via theathletic.com
May 03 11:37 AM
The calls and the texts Walter McCarty received when he was named the coach at Evansville turned…
NBA playoffs: Charles Barkley apologizes for Draymond Green comments – via mercurynews.com
May 03 09:29 AM
TNT analyst Charles Barkley apologized on the air about saying he wanted to punch Warriors forward Draymond Green.
