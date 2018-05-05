11 times LeBron James has embarrassed the Raptors in jaw-dropping fashion

LeBron James enjoys playing against the Toronto Raptors. Mostly because he always beats them, including twice this week in Toronto when it looked like the No. 1 seeded Raptors might finally take it to the Cavs.

But they didn’t and now LeBron is in a familiar spot – two wins away from knocking Toronto out of the playoffs again.

So before that happens, let’s take a look back at some times that LeBron made the Raptors look very silly.

Oh, LeBron

This stunning photo was taken in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Playoffs but it really could have been taken any time LeBron plays the Raptors.