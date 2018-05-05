LeBron's Toronto takeover and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

May 04 11:53 AM

On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver begin by talking through the collapse of the Raptors through the first two games in Toronto. What has gone wrong? Which was more demoralizing: Game 1 or Game 2? And where does the franchise go from here? Then they talk through LeBron’s dominance in this series (17:00) and the evolution of his game over the past few years …