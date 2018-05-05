LeBron's Toronto takeover and other NBA podcasts you need to listen today

All the top NBA podcasts compiled here on a daily basis so you don’t have to look for them. Enjoy!
Game 3 recap, Pelicans series – via theathletic.com
May 05 01:46 AM
The Warriors got beat up in Game 3 in New Orleans and now this series has tightened up at 2-1. Tim Kawakami joins the podcast to discuss what went wrong for GSW, why Steve Kerr decided to start JaVale McGee, what adjustments should be made moving forward and more.
May 04 06:33 PM
Brian, Michael and Rich analyze the C’s remarkable comeback win in Game 2, the repeated struggles of Ben Simmons and whether the Celtics should be expected to finish off the series upset after going up 2-0 in the matchup.
The Draft Mailbag, Vol. 3 | Draft Class (Ep. 262) – via theringer.com
May 04 05:17 PM
The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor and Jonathan Tjarks are joined by Danny Chau to answer listener-submitted questions about the 2018 NBA draft. Topics include: finding next year’s Donovan Mitchell, Terry Rozier and the diminishing need for point guards, strategies for trading picks, and more.
LeBron’s Toronto Takeover, the Ben Simmons No-Show, and More Playoff Prescriptions | (Ep. 261) – via theringer.com
May 04 05:16 PM
The Ringer’s Chris Ryan, Justin Verrier, Haley O’Shaughnessy, and Kevin O’Connor go live to discuss the Eastern Conference semifinals.
Ian Begley – via espn.com
May 04 03:24 PM
ESPN’s Ian Begley joins The Woj Pod to discuss the New York Knicks hiring of David Fizdale, the process leading to his four-year deal, its impact on Kristaps Porzingis’ future, and the Celtics and Sixers rapidly moving toward years of dominance in the Eastern Conference – and perhaps the NBA.
May 04 02:21 PM
David West has been one of the league’s top post players since his rookie season back in 2003, and a large part of his career was spent in New Orleans, where Golden State travels to hoping to close out their second round series with the Pelicans. Mark Medina caught up with the veteran West to get his thoughts on his time in the Big Easy and this Warriors team as they pushed towards a repeat world championship.
May 04 11:53 AM
On today’s show Andrew Sharp and Ben Golliver begin by talking through the collapse of the Raptors through the first two games in Toronto. What has gone wrong? Which was more demoralizing: Game 1 or Game 2? And where does the franchise go from here? Then they talk through LeBron’s dominance in this series (17:00) and the evolution of his game over the past few years …
