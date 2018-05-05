TJ McConnell has not missed multiple shots in a game this postseason

Philadelphia 76ers guard TJ McConnell has not missed a single shot during his two most recent playoff games against the Boston Celtics.

.@TJMcConnell HAS NOT missed a shot in games 2 & 3 for the SIXERS!#DREAMScomeTRUE if you WORK!! — Dave Miller (@coachdavemiller) May 5, 2018

He was 4-of-4 from the field during Game 2 of the second round. The 26-year-old followed this up by going 2-of-2 in Game 3 against Boston. McConnell has only missed one shot in each of Philadelphia’s six other playoff games. This postseason, he is 12-of-17 from the field.

There were several games during the regular season when McConnell was similarly efficient. Most notably, the guard was 6-of-7 from the field in a 17-point performance to beat the Los Angeles Clippers in February.

He was 5-of-6 with 11 points against the Sacramento Kings in December and 4-of-5 for 8 points against the Phoenix Suns a few weeks later. The following month, McConnell went 4-of-4 from the field as he scored 10 points against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

During the regular season, McConnell had a total of 17 games in which he was either perfect from the field or only missed a single shot. However, to shoot that well eight games in a row in the playoffs is beyond impressive.

Including the postseason, McConnell is 23-of-46 (50.0 percent) on spot-up attempts without a dribble. This ranks in the Top 10 among those with at least 40 opportunities.

He’s also been extremely accurate on right corner three-pointers. During the regular season, he shot 11-of-16 (68.8 percent) from this area, which was the best percentage among those with as many attempts.

McConnell has been very efficient for Philadelphia, but the team is still down 0-3 to the Celtics after Saturday’s loss.