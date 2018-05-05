Bucks to interview Becky Hammon and other trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
Sources: Becky Hammon to talk Bucks job – via espn.com
May 04 08:50 PM
Spurs assistant Becky Hammon will be first female to interview for head coaching job when she meets for the Bucks opening, league sources tell ESPN.
Bay Area TV personality who stole Warriors official’s jacket loses job – via mercurynews.com
May 04 09:32 PM
Longtime KGO-TV sports anchor Mike Shumann, who took a Warriors security official’s jacket two weeks ago, announced his retirement from the station on Friday.
The inside story of what went wrong for David Fizdale in Memphis – NY Daily News – via nydailynews.com
May 04 09:23 PM
Fizdale is a rare case of a coach emerging from a firing as the clear victor, with both his money and reputation in place.
Steve Kerr praises Draymond Green for not having any technicals in the playoffs – via mercurynews.com
May 04 08:22 PM
Draymond Green is nearly averaging a triple-double throughout the postseason.
May 04 08:05 PM
A number of elite prospects accepted invites to the 2018 draft combine. Jonathan Givony breaks down this year’s list of 69 players.
If Sixers’ series against Celtics is going to be physical, Justin Anderson wants in – via philly.com
May 04 04:52 PM
Reserve swingman Justin Anderson did not play in the 76ers’ Game 2 loss in Boston, but he thinks he can help.
NBA playoffs: Warriors expect Draymond Green to handle hostile fan environment well – via mercurynews.com
May 04 02:46 PM
The Warriors believe Draymond Green will handle the antagonistic road crowd just fine for Game 3 tonight in New Orleans.
Kurtenbach: Stephen Curry and the Warriors have learned the tough lessons of the 2016 playoffs – via mercurynews.com
May 04 01:52 PM
The Warriors’ decision to keep Curry out until Game 2 could pay dividends in Game 3 and beyond.
76ers’ unbending faith in Ben Simmons may have buried them – via nypost.com
May 04 01:20 PM
Halfway through the fourth quarter of Thursday’s Eastern Conference Game 2 — and with Philadelphia well on its way to a stunning collapse —76ers coach Brett Brown could’ve left red-hot T.J. McConne…
Dwane Casey: Raptors must ‘play for pride’ – via nba.nbcsports.com
May 04 10:37 AM
Toronto down 2-0 after losing at home twice to Cavaliers
