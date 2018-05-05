Bucks to interview Becky Hammon and other trending stories

USA Today Sports

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

May 04 08:50 PM
Spurs assistant Becky Hammon will be first female to interview for head coaching job when she meets for the Bucks opening, league sources tell ESPN.

May 04 09:32 PM
Longtime KGO-TV sports anchor Mike Shumann, who took a Warriors security official’s jacket two weeks ago, announced his retirement from the station on Friday.

May 04 09:23 PM
Fizdale is a rare case of a coach emerging from a firing as the clear victor, with both his money and reputation in place.

May 04 08:22 PM
Draymond Green is nearly averaging a triple-double throughout the postseason.

May 04 08:05 PM
A number of elite prospects accepted invites to the 2018 draft combine. Jonathan Givony breaks down this year’s list of 69 players.

May 04 04:52 PM
Reserve swingman Justin Anderson did not play in the 76ers’ Game 2 loss in Boston, but he thinks he can help.

May 04 02:46 PM
The Warriors believe Draymond Green will handle the antagonistic road crowd just fine for Game 3 tonight in New Orleans.

May 04 01:52 PM
The Warriors’ decision to keep Curry out until Game 2 could pay dividends in Game 3 and beyond.

May 04 01:20 PM
Halfway through the fourth quarter of Thursday’s Eastern Conference Game 2 — and with Philadelphia well on its way to a stunning collapse —76ers coach Brett Brown could’ve left red-hot T.J. McConne…

May 04 10:37 AM
Toronto down 2-0 after losing at home twice to Cavaliers

