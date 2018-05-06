Hawks working out potential draft pick Josh Okogie of Georgia Tech

The Atlanta Hawks will meet with Georgia Tech guard Josh Okogie, who went to high school about 30 miles east of Philips Arena.

Tech's Josh Okogie to take part in Hawks' pre-draft workout.https://t.co/F7ZSSd2K15 — Chris Vivlamore (@CVivlamoreAJC) May 6, 2018

Okogie, who is 6-foot-4, is known for his defensive prowess given his 7-foot wingspan. The guard averaged 1.8 steals per game and 1.0 block per game as a sophomore last season.

But he’s a scoring threat as well, considering he averaged 18.2 points with 1.6 three-pointers per game for Georgia Tech. Sam Vecenie of The Athletic has described him as a “highly gifted scorer” and one of the more underrated players in the draft. He believes Okogie will rise on draft boards through the pre-draft process.

In fact, during his first collegiate season, he outscored NBA rookie sensation and fellow ACC freshman Donovan Mitchell.

Last season, Donovan Micthell wasn't among the top-15 scorers in his own conference (just behind Bryant Crawford of Wake Forest and Josh Okogie of Georgia Tech). Last night, Donovan Micthell was the best player in a playoff game that included Russ Westbrook, PG13, Melo & Gobert — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) April 19, 2018

Sports Illustrated and NBADraft.net both have Okogie projected in the second round. While the Hawks have three first-round picks, one of them is late. They will also have an early pick in the second round as well.

Either could be an ideal range for the guard, writes JZ Mazlish (via The Stepien):

“Okogie didn’t get much draft hype throughout the season, but his intersection of tools and production from the wing position puts him squarely in the first round discussion. There are a number of positive indicators with his shot but his form and release speed are major concerns. Where the shot ends up will be the biggest determinant of his NBA future. May have some avenues to secondary creation upside if he tightens his handle, but likely profiles as a 3&D guy who can attack closeouts well with burst and vision.”

As he continues to develop, expect him to improve his midrange shot and ability to score off the dribble. He has also had a very high usage rate, which could help a rebuilding team like the Hawks since they could use depth off their bench.

The 19-year-old was invited to the 2018 NBA Draft Combine, where he’ll have a chance to impress scouts and executives around the league.

Josh Okogie headed to the NBA draft combine. One step closer to possibly staying in the draft for good.https://t.co/lCHEjIriJ8 — Ken Sugiura (@ksugiuraajc) May 5, 2018

Josh Siegel recently explained why Okogie would be such a good fit with Atlanta (via Peach Tree Hoops):

“As a late first-round pick or early second-round pick (both of which the Hawks possess), he may be worth a flier to see if the coaching staff can work out the kinks in his jumper and school him on the defensive end.”

He has not yet hired an agent, but strong workouts (including this upcoming one in Atlanta) will help his draft stock and solidify him as a prospect to watch.

