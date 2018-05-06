Raptors future and other trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!
A tiny oral history: How LeBron turned the 0-2 to the 0-3 – via espn.com
May 06 04:52 AM
Just when the Toronto Raptors thought they could force overtime in Game 3, LeBron James happened. Again. Here’s how it unfolded.
WOLSTAT: Raptors in a tough spot with rebuild nearly impossible – via torontosun.com
May 04 08:15 PM
Raptors in tough spot with rebuild nearly impossibleThe Toronto Raptors still have at least two more games to play this season, but after what has happened so far against the Cleveland Cavaliers, i…
Shareef O’Neal on the best piece of advice his dad has given him on and off the court. – via espn.com
May 05 09:58 PM
NBA playoffs: Draymond Green argued Rajon Rondo is “not crossing the line” – via mercurynews.com
May 05 08:15 PM
Warriors forward Draymond Green downplayed the scuffles with Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo.
Steve Kerr anticipates Stephen Curry is going to play “amazing” in Game 4 – via mercurynews.com
May 05 06:36 PM
Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr said it’s only natural for Stephen Curry to struggle a bit of being sidelined for so long.
The entire NBA wants to put Aron Baynes on a poster – via espn.com
April 10 11:48 AM
Boston’s Aron Baynes is determined to protect the basket at all costs, even if the results routinely put the Aussie big man on the wrong side of a SportsCenter highlight.
Mike D’Antoni Admits He ‘Didn’t Do Much Coaching’ During Time With Lakers – Lakers Nation – via lakersnation.com
May 05 10:09 AM
Current Houston Rockets and former Los Angeles Lakers coach Mike D’Antoni says he didn’t do much coaching during his time in L.A.
David Fizdale expected to name Keith Smart a Knicks assistant – via nypost.com
May 04 07:51 PM
Syracuse fans won’t like this. David Fizdale is expected to bring an NCAA champion along with him to New York: Keith Smart, who is likely to join the new Knicks head coach as an assistant coach, ac…
