Raptors future and other trending stories

These are the articles the top NBA reporters have been sharing on Twitter the last 24 hours. Enjoy!

May 06 04:52 AM
Just when the Toronto Raptors thought they could force overtime in Game 3, LeBron James happened. Again. Here’s how it unfolded.

May 04 08:15 PM
Raptors in tough spot with rebuild nearly impossibleThe Toronto Raptors still have at least two more games to play this season, but after what has happened so far against the Cleveland Cavaliers, i…

May 05 09:58 PM
May 05 08:15 PM
Warriors forward Draymond Green downplayed the scuffles with Pelicans guard Rajon Rondo.

May 05 06:36 PM
Warriors’ coach Steve Kerr said it’s only natural for Stephen Curry to struggle a bit of being sidelined for so long.

April 10 11:48 AM
Boston’s Aron Baynes is determined to protect the basket at all costs, even if the results routinely put the Aussie big man on the wrong side of a SportsCenter highlight.

May 05 10:09 AM
Current Houston Rockets and former Los Angeles Lakers coach Mike D’Antoni says he didn’t do much coaching during his time in L.A.

May 04 07:51 PM
Syracuse fans won’t like this. David Fizdale is expected to bring an NCAA champion along with him to New York: Keith Smart, who is likely to join the new Knicks head coach as an assistant coach, ac…

