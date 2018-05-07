Celtics have found a way to shut down Joel Embiid on post-up plays

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid had defied the recent trend away from traditional post-up big men in the NBA with a remarkable season.

Joel Embiid is single-handedly helping to smash the foolishly-held notion that you can't win with a post-up center. Guarding the three is important to winning in today's NBA, not being able to shoot it. — Moke Hamilton (@MokeHamilton) February 19, 2018

During the regular season, Embiid averaged 0.97 points per possession when posting up for the Sixers. He was 196-of-392 (50.0 percent) on post-up possessions, which ranked No. 7 overall among those with at least 150 opportunities. He led the league with 9.4 post-up possessions per game.

He averaged 1.10 PPP when facing up on the left block, which ranked fourth-best (minimum: 15 possessions). His overall efficiency on the left block ranked fourth-best (minimum: 40 possessions) among all players in the Eastern Conference.

Embiid, however, has averaged just 0.71 points per possession on post-up opportunities during the playoffs and has struggled against the Boston Celtics in the second round.

He has still averaged 10.2 post-up possessions per game, which is more than all players who appeared in the postseason except for San Antonio Spurs big man LaMarcus Aldridge. But he is 14-for-42 (33.3 percent) on these attempts, which makes his field goal percentage lower than all but just three players (minimum: 10 possessions).

Joel Embiid post-ups vs Boston, via @SecondSpectrum: 0.533 points per play when Embiid shots, or teammate one pass away does; 0.66 points per possession on all trips featuring an Embiid post-up. A lot of 3-0 lies there. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) May 6, 2018

The big man is 0-for-10 when facing up on the left block during the first two rounds of the playoffs. He is 6-for-23 (26.1 percent) overall on the left block, which ranks second-worst among those who have qualified on this play type in the postseason.

His points per post touch (0.39) rank seventh-worst in the postseason among those with more than two post-ups per game during the playoffs. It’s a drastic change of pace from his efficiency (0.66) in the regular season when he was No. 9 overall on these plays.

Boston has allowed just 0.81 PPP on post-up plays in the postseason, which is the third-best among all playoff teams. Their defensive tenacity has been a primary reason why they have been able to take a three-game advantage over Philadelphia.

Joel Embiid is probably the best post player in the NBA but he definitely needs to be better at giving up the ballt after he gets stuck. Too often he just chucks up a bad shot when he can simply pass out #Sixers pic.twitter.com/k3I7Knb1wK — Justin Jett (@JustinJett_) May 5, 2018