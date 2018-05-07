Brent Barry rumored for gig with Pistons after Stan Van Gundy fired

The Detroit Pistons have parted ways with former head coach and executive Stan Van Gundy. One rumored front office replacement: Brent Barry.

Sources: One candidate expected to be strongly considered for a role in a revamped Pistons front office — Brent Barry. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 7, 2018

After playing 14 seasons in the NBA, he began making regular television appearances as an analyst. The 46-year-old was represented by Arn Tellem during his playing career. Tellem is now the vice chairman for the Pistons.

The Atlanta Hawks contemplated hiring Barry as their general manager last offseason. Barry reportedly prefers a front office role before becoming a head coach in the league, which would be similar to the path Steve Kerr took (via ESPN):

“When he’s ready to jump into the league in an official capacity, word is that he favors a route that would land him first in a front office, where he can study the architecture and mechanics of an NBA franchise, not unlike Steve Kerr, who served a stint as Phoenix’s general manager for three seasons. After that, Barry would be inclined to move to the bench.”

Barry, 46, has no previous experience working for an NBA team. But he is considered one of the best analysts in the league for broadcasts.

He has several former teammates who are currently working for teams as a coach who could stand out as potential coaching targets if he is hired as an executive for the Pistons. San Antonio Spurs assistant Ime Udoka, one of those players, is a candidate for several head coaching vacancies.

San Antonio assistant Ime Udoka will interview for the Orlando Magic coaching job this week, league sources tell ESPN. Udoka has also met with Charlotte. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 1, 2018

Some potential assistant coaches include Nick Van Exel (Memphis Grizzlies), Jacque Vaughn (Brooklyn Nets), Rafer Alston (Minnesota Timberwolves) and former NCAA head coach Kevin Ollie.

Mike Budenholzer was one of Barry’s assistant coaches when they were with the Spurs. Budenholzer recently parted ways with the Atlanta Hawks and may be a target in Detroit as well.

He was also teammates with current Pistons assistant Tim Hardaway on the Miami Heat during the 1997-98 season.

UPDATE: Wojnarowski adds: “It is unlikely that a potential Detroit-Barry partnership would be for the role of President of Basketball Operations, league sources tell ESPN. Tom Gores and Arn Tellem are expected to pursue an experienced front office executive to run basketball operations.”

