Discussing what's next for the Raptors, 76ers, Pelicans and Jazz, potential Conference Finals series, and 2018 free agents to watch

On this episode of The HoopsHype Podcast, Alex Kennedy is joined by fellow HoopsHype writer Frank Urbina. They discuss how the Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers, Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans should approach this offseason. They also preview the potential Conference Finals match-ups: the Boston Celtics vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers, and the Houston Rockets vs. the Golden State Warriors. Finally, they break down some of the top destinations for upcoming NBA free agents. Time-stamps are below.

3:15: What’s next for the Toronto Raptors? What should they do this offseason?

10:35: What’s next for the Philadelphia 76ers? What should they do this offseason?

21:20: What’s next for the New Orleans Pelicans? What should they do this offseason?

31:25: What’s next for the Utah Jazz? What should they do this offseason?

44:15: Breaking down the potential Eastern Conference Finals match-up between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

53:20: Breaking down the potential Western Conference Finals match-up between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors.

1:03:50: Frank’s recent series of articles look at the top potential destinations for upcoming free agents. We discuss Paul George’s free agency, some players who could be on the move this summer and the fact that there aren’t a ton of teams with cap space this summer (which certainly affects the 2018 free-agent class).

