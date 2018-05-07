Timberwolves part ways with Karl-Anthony Towns' development coach

The Minnesota Timberwolves have parted ways with player development coach Vince Legarza, who worked primarily with Karl-Anthony Towns.

Tom Thibodeau reportedly cut ties with Legarza after a disappointing first-round exit in the 2018 postseason. Shooting coach Peter Patton and assistant video coordinator Wes Bohn will also not return to the staff next season.

Tom Thibodeau has made several changes to his staff, sources tell @TheAthleticMIN. Vince Legarza, who worked closely with KAT, shooting coach Peter Patton and asst vid coord. Wes Bohn will not be back. — Jon Krawczynski (@JonKrawczynski) May 7, 2018

Jon Krawczynski provided more detail and background on Legarza, who had been with the team since before the 2015-16 season (via The Athletic):

“Fans who came to Target Center early to watch the Wolves go through their pregame routines saw Legarza putting Towns through the paces night-in and night-out, putting a forearm into Towns’ back while he worked on his jump-hook and feeding him with passes as he worked his way around the three-point arc.”

According to Krawczynski, when Towns won Rookie of the Year, he credited Legarza’s approach for helping him develop.

Krawczynski, meanwhile, added that Towns was not made aware of the team’s decision before Legarza was relieved of his duties with the team.

Legarza previously spent two seasons with the Atlanta Hawks. He was a power forward for four years at the University of Miami in Ohio, where he appeared in 81 games with 10 starts.

Looks like Vince LeGarza is doing a big chunk of coaching for the #TWolves tonight. Dude is bringing the passion. — Kyle Ratke (@Kyle_Ratke) July 12, 2016